Rookies Flau’jae Johnson and Awa Fam lead the Storm to a 105-90 victory over the Dream

SEATTLE (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson had 24 points and 11 rebounds, fellow rookie Awa Fam scored 21 points and the…

SEATTLE (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson had 24 points and 11 rebounds, fellow rookie Awa Fam scored 21 points and the Seattle Storm never trailed in a 105-90 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Saturday night.

Johnson made 9 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers for the Storm (5-15), who have won two straight following a franchise-record 11-game losing streak. Fam shot 8 for 9, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Natisha Hiedeman added 20 points and six assists for Seattle, while Dominique Malonga contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds. Jade Melbourne had 10 points and five assists as the starters accounted for all but 14 points.

Rhyne Howard sank four 3-pointers and scored 27 for the Dream (12-7), who have lost the first three of a four-game road trip. Angel Reese had 17 points and nine rebounds, while Allisha Gray scored 15 points. Jordin Canada had 10 assists to go with eight points.

Atlanta trailed 76-64 after three quarters, but Howard had two straight baskets to cut it to 91-84 with 4 1/2 minutes left. Johnson and Fam answered with back-to-back 3-pointers.

Fam, the No. 3 selection in this year’s draft, sank three 3-pointers to help Seattle score the first 12 points and the Storm never looked back.

Up next

Atlanta: At Washington Mystics on Thursday.

Seattle: At Phoenix Mercury on Thursday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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