Red Sox and Yankees postponed due to rain, to play doubleheader on Aug. 29

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston’s game at the New York Yankees on Saturday night was postponed due to rain and…

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston’s game at the New York Yankees on Saturday night was postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 29.

The tarp was placed on the field about an hour before the 7:35 p.m. scheduled start and rain started about an hour later.

Will Warren was slated to pitch for the Yankees against Ranger Suárez.

Boston has won six of its last seven games at Yankee Stadium after taking Friday’s series opener 5-3.

New York is 1-3 since captain Aaron Judge was sidelined by a stress fracture in a rib.

Tickets from the postponed game can be used for the 1:05 p.m. game on Aug. 29 and tickets for the original Aug. 29 game can be used for the 7:15 p.m. game.

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