Real Madrid signs France defender Ibrahima Konaté to 4-year deal

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says it has reached a deal with Ibrahima Konaté to sign the France defender to…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says it has reached a deal with Ibrahima Konaté to sign the France defender to a four-year contract.

The Spanish powerhouse announced the deal on Thursday while the central defender is with his national team at the World Cup.

Konaté was a free agent after his deal with Liverpool expired.

The 27-year-old Konaté joined Liverpool in 2021 from Leipzig. He helped it win the Premier League in 2025 and the FA Cup in 2022.

His contract was a campaign promise of Florentino Pérez before he was re-elected as Madrid club president this month.

Konaté did not leave the bench in France’s 3-1 win over Senegal to open their World Cup campaign on Tuesday.

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