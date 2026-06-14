RBC Canadian Open Scores

Sunday
At North Course
Alton, Ontario
Purse: $9.8 million
Yardage: 7,389; Par: 70
Final Round
|Bud Cauley
|69-63-66-65—263
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|67-68-66-64—265
|Viktor Hovland
|68-69-64-65—266
|Brice Garnett
|65-67-67-68—267
|Jimmy Stanger
|65-67-68-67—267
|Jackson Suber
|66-65-66-70—267
|Jesper Svensson
|66-65-68-68—267
|Ryan Fox
|66-66-68-68—268
|Aldrich Potgieter
|66-67-70-65—268
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|69-66-65-68—268
|Matthew Anderson
|64-69-69-67—269
|Jacob Bridgeman
|70-67-64-68—269
|Wyndham Clark
|68-68-63-70—269
|Tommy Fleetwood
|67-65-67-70—269
|Doug Ghim
|65-69-69-67—270
|Billy Horschel
|66-70-64-70—270
|Tom Kim
|67-69-68-66—270
|Robert MacIntyre
|68-66-67-69—270
|Chandler Phillips
|67-68-69-66—270
|Sam Burns
|64-67-69-71—271
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|68-67-70-66—271
|Emiliano Grillo
|64-69-72-66—271
|Max Homa
|68-67-67-69—271
|William Mouw
|68-66-68-69—271
|Keita Nakajima
|71-66-70-64—271
|Matthieu Pavon
|67-71-67-66—271
|David Skinns
|65-71-65-70—271
|Erik Van Rooyen
|65-71-69-66—271
|A.J. Ewart
|69-68-69-66—272
|Patrick Fishburn
|65-69-73-65—272
|Takumi Kanaya
|68-69-69-66—272
|Ben Kohles
|67-71-66-68—272
|Shane Lowry
|65-69-67-71—272
|Justin Matthews
|67-70-66-69—272
|Keith Mitchell
|67-64-72-69—272
|Collin Morikawa
|70-65-68-69—272
|Taylor Pendrith
|66-67-70-69—272
|Kevin Yu
|69-66-69-68—272
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|69-69-67-68—273
|Tony Finau
|65-73-66-70—274
|Adam Hadwin
|69-68-66-71—274
|Harry Hall
|66-67-72-69—274
|Taylor Moore
|67-70-66-71—274
|Alejandro Tosti
|66-69-68-71—274
|Ricky Castillo
|65-71-72-67—275
|Beau Hossler
|68-69-68-70—275
|Sam Ryder
|65-73-66-71—275
|Sahith Theegala
|64-69-68-74—275
|Davis Thompson
|68-68-69-70—275
|Dylan Wu
|68-68-71-68—275
|John Keefer
|66-68-73-69—276
|Max McGreevy
|66-68-70-72—276
|Neal Shipley
|68-70-66-72—276
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|67-70-69-71—277
|Luke Clanton
|69-66-67-75—277
|Benjamin James
|67-63-78-69—277
|Ben Silverman
|68-69-69-71—277
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|69-68-69-71—277
|Calen Sanderson
|70-68-74-66—278
|Lanto Griffin
|68-70-75-66—279
|Hao-Tong Li
|67-64-79-69—279
|Denny McCarthy
|69-69-70-71—279
|Kristoffer Reitan
|68-70-70-71—279
|Adam Svensson
|65-72-71-71—279
|Nick Taylor
|67-71-78-64—280
|Vince Whaley
|67-71-71-71—280
|Chandler Blanchet
|65-70-77-69—281
|Paul Peterson
|67-70-73-71—281
|Joey Savoie
|69-69-72-71—281
|Joe Highsmith
|70-68-72-72—282
|Kensei Hirata
|69-68-72-74—283
|Kevin Roy
|70-64-72-77—283
|Austin Eckroat
|67-67-80-71—285
|Jeremy Paul
|70-68-76-73—287
|Brooks Koepka
|64-68-72-WD
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