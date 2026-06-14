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RBC Canadian Open Scores

The Associated Press

June 14, 2026, 6:10 PM

Sunday

At North Course

Alton, Ontario

Purse: $9.8 million

Yardage: 7,389; Par: 70

Final Round

Bud Cauley 69-63-66-65—263
Matt Fitzpatrick 67-68-66-64—265
Viktor Hovland 68-69-64-65—266
Brice Garnett 65-67-67-68—267
Jimmy Stanger 65-67-68-67—267
Jackson Suber 66-65-66-70—267
Jesper Svensson 66-65-68-68—267
Ryan Fox 66-66-68-68—268
Aldrich Potgieter 66-67-70-65—268
Sudarshan Yellamaraju 69-66-65-68—268
Matthew Anderson 64-69-69-67—269
Jacob Bridgeman 70-67-64-68—269
Wyndham Clark 68-68-63-70—269
Tommy Fleetwood 67-65-67-70—269
Doug Ghim 65-69-69-67—270
Billy Horschel 66-70-64-70—270
Tom Kim 67-69-68-66—270
Robert MacIntyre 68-66-67-69—270
Chandler Phillips 67-68-69-66—270
Sam Burns 64-67-69-71—271
Alex Fitzpatrick 68-67-70-66—271
Emiliano Grillo 64-69-72-66—271
Max Homa 68-67-67-69—271
William Mouw 68-66-68-69—271
Keita Nakajima 71-66-70-64—271
Matthieu Pavon 67-71-67-66—271
David Skinns 65-71-65-70—271
Erik Van Rooyen 65-71-69-66—271
A.J. Ewart 69-68-69-66—272
Patrick Fishburn 65-69-73-65—272
Takumi Kanaya 68-69-69-66—272
Ben Kohles 67-71-66-68—272
Shane Lowry 65-69-67-71—272
Justin Matthews 67-70-66-69—272
Keith Mitchell 67-64-72-69—272
Collin Morikawa 70-65-68-69—272
Taylor Pendrith 66-67-70-69—272
Kevin Yu 69-66-69-68—272
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 69-69-67-68—273
Tony Finau 65-73-66-70—274
Adam Hadwin 69-68-66-71—274
Harry Hall 66-67-72-69—274
Taylor Moore 67-70-66-71—274
Alejandro Tosti 66-69-68-71—274
Ricky Castillo 65-71-72-67—275
Beau Hossler 68-69-68-70—275
Sam Ryder 65-73-66-71—275
Sahith Theegala 64-69-68-74—275
Davis Thompson 68-68-69-70—275
Dylan Wu 68-68-71-68—275
John Keefer 66-68-73-69—276
Max McGreevy 66-68-70-72—276
Neal Shipley 68-70-66-72—276
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-70-69-71—277
Luke Clanton 69-66-67-75—277
Benjamin James 67-63-78-69—277
Ben Silverman 68-69-69-71—277
Michael Thorbjornsen 69-68-69-71—277
Calen Sanderson 70-68-74-66—278
Lanto Griffin 68-70-75-66—279
Hao-Tong Li 67-64-79-69—279
Denny McCarthy 69-69-70-71—279
Kristoffer Reitan 68-70-70-71—279
Adam Svensson 65-72-71-71—279
Nick Taylor 67-71-78-64—280
Vince Whaley 67-71-71-71—280
Chandler Blanchet 65-70-77-69—281
Paul Peterson 67-70-73-71—281
Joey Savoie 69-69-72-71—281
Joe Highsmith 70-68-72-72—282
Kensei Hirata 69-68-72-74—283
Kevin Roy 70-64-72-77—283
Austin Eckroat 67-67-80-71—285
Jeremy Paul 70-68-76-73—287
Brooks Koepka 64-68-72-WD

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