RBC Canadian Open Scores

Sunday At North Course Alton, Ontario Purse: $9.8 million Yardage: 7,389; Par: 70 Final Round Bud Cauley 69-63-66-65—263 Matt Fitzpatrick…

Sunday

At North Course

Alton, Ontario

Purse: $9.8 million

Yardage: 7,389; Par: 70

Final Round

Bud Cauley 69-63-66-65—263 Matt Fitzpatrick 67-68-66-64—265 Viktor Hovland 68-69-64-65—266 Brice Garnett 65-67-67-68—267 Jimmy Stanger 65-67-68-67—267 Jackson Suber 66-65-66-70—267 Jesper Svensson 66-65-68-68—267 Ryan Fox 66-66-68-68—268 Aldrich Potgieter 66-67-70-65—268 Sudarshan Yellamaraju 69-66-65-68—268 Matthew Anderson 64-69-69-67—269 Jacob Bridgeman 70-67-64-68—269 Wyndham Clark 68-68-63-70—269 Tommy Fleetwood 67-65-67-70—269 Doug Ghim 65-69-69-67—270 Billy Horschel 66-70-64-70—270 Tom Kim 67-69-68-66—270 Robert MacIntyre 68-66-67-69—270 Chandler Phillips 67-68-69-66—270 Sam Burns 64-67-69-71—271 Alex Fitzpatrick 68-67-70-66—271 Emiliano Grillo 64-69-72-66—271 Max Homa 68-67-67-69—271 William Mouw 68-66-68-69—271 Keita Nakajima 71-66-70-64—271 Matthieu Pavon 67-71-67-66—271 David Skinns 65-71-65-70—271 Erik Van Rooyen 65-71-69-66—271 A.J. Ewart 69-68-69-66—272 Patrick Fishburn 65-69-73-65—272 Takumi Kanaya 68-69-69-66—272 Ben Kohles 67-71-66-68—272 Shane Lowry 65-69-67-71—272 Justin Matthews 67-70-66-69—272 Keith Mitchell 67-64-72-69—272 Collin Morikawa 70-65-68-69—272 Taylor Pendrith 66-67-70-69—272 Kevin Yu 69-66-69-68—272 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 69-69-67-68—273 Tony Finau 65-73-66-70—274 Adam Hadwin 69-68-66-71—274 Harry Hall 66-67-72-69—274 Taylor Moore 67-70-66-71—274 Alejandro Tosti 66-69-68-71—274 Ricky Castillo 65-71-72-67—275 Beau Hossler 68-69-68-70—275 Sam Ryder 65-73-66-71—275 Sahith Theegala 64-69-68-74—275 Davis Thompson 68-68-69-70—275 Dylan Wu 68-68-71-68—275 John Keefer 66-68-73-69—276 Max McGreevy 66-68-70-72—276 Neal Shipley 68-70-66-72—276 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-70-69-71—277 Luke Clanton 69-66-67-75—277 Benjamin James 67-63-78-69—277 Ben Silverman 68-69-69-71—277 Michael Thorbjornsen 69-68-69-71—277 Calen Sanderson 70-68-74-66—278 Lanto Griffin 68-70-75-66—279 Hao-Tong Li 67-64-79-69—279 Denny McCarthy 69-69-70-71—279 Kristoffer Reitan 68-70-70-71—279 Adam Svensson 65-72-71-71—279 Nick Taylor 67-71-78-64—280 Vince Whaley 67-71-71-71—280 Chandler Blanchet 65-70-77-69—281 Paul Peterson 67-70-73-71—281 Joey Savoie 69-69-72-71—281 Joe Highsmith 70-68-72-72—282 Kensei Hirata 69-68-72-74—283 Kevin Roy 70-64-72-77—283 Austin Eckroat 67-67-80-71—285 Jeremy Paul 70-68-76-73—287 Brooks Koepka 64-68-72-WD

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