Rangers shortstop Corey Seager lifted from game in first inning with ‘back discomfort’

CLEVELAND (AP) — Corey Seager’s back is barking again. The Texas Rangers shortstop was removed from Tuesday’s game before his…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Corey Seager’s back is barking again.

The Texas Rangers shortstop was removed from Tuesday’s game before his at-bat in the first inning when his back flared up during warmups.

Seager, who recently returned from a concussion sustained in a home-plate collision with Kansas City catcher Carter Jensen on June 11, went through his normal pregame routine before dealing with back discomfort just before the first pitch.

The 32-year-old also missed significant time earlier this season with back spasms that developed into inflammation.

“Hopefully it’s just a flare up and we didn’t go out and push it and do anything stupid during the game,” Seager said following the Rangers’ 4-2 win over the Guardians. “Hopefully I’ll feel better tomorrow and we’ll go from there.”

Seager was in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s game batting third. But the Rangers pinch-hit for him in the first with Cam Cauley taking his spot and popping out. Cauley stayed in the game at second base with Nicky Lopez shifting from second to shortstop.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said he was informed of Seager’s back issue just as the game was about to begin.

“He was getting ready to go hit and the trainer gabbed me and said he’s got some back tightness,” Schumaker siad. “I wasn’t going to risk anything, just coming off a back injury a couple of weeks ago. There is always a level of concern when your star player had a back injury, and he’s coming out with discomfort. We’ll see what it looks like tonight and tomorrow. Not ideal.”

Along with the injuries, Seager has been mired in a season-long offensive slump. He came in batting just .182 with 10 homers and 25 RBI in 50 games. A .284 career hitter, Seager is in his fifth season with Texas after spending seven with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Seager had been just 1 for 10, but walked five times in 15 at-bats since the five-time All-Star returned from the concussion.

Seager said he was having a “normal day” and completed all his pregame stretching without issue when his back acted up.

“It’s been a tough month, that’s for sure,” he said.

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