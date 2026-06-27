ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get New $10 Trade Bonus For World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on the new $10 bonus offer by signing up with the ProphetX promo code WTOP here, then trade $10 on today’s World Cup or MLB matchups.

The World Cup will get most of the attention today, and for good reason. As teams play their final group stage matches, we will find out more about how the bracket will look. These are the matches on deck for today:

Croatia vs. Ghana

Panama vs. England

Colombia vs. Portugal

Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan

Algeria vs. Austria

Jordan vs. Argentina

The Panama vs. England game will get a lot of attention, as expected. But you can complete trades for any of these matchups and get your $10 in bonuses released to your account. ProphetX also does not limit you to the World Cup slate. MLB delivers a lot of a loaded schedule as well, with matchups like Rangers vs. Blue Jays, Phillies vs. Mets, Cubs vs. Brewers, Dodgers vs. Padres and more. As long as you trade $10 on one of these matchups, you will have your bonuses credited to your account. Make sure you sign up for a new account soon, as this will maximize your options for your initial trades on the platform.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP For World Cup

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 19+ and Over 40 States Promotion Verified June 27th, 2026

Given that the World Cup will garner a ton of attention today, it is a good idea to go through some of the markets for key matchups today:

England: -2 (-105) / -1500 / O3 (-134)

Panama: +2 (-102) / +1300 / U3 (+116)

Ghana: +0.5 (+116) / +325 / O2 (-130)

Croatia: -0.5 (-122) / -350 / U2 (+114)

Portugal: -0.5 (-105) / -215 / O2.5 (-101)

Colombia: +0.5 (+101) / +200 / U2.5 (-103)

Any of these markets will work for you to unlock the bonus from this offer. As an example, let’s say you think England will get a bit win today and beat the spread of -2. You can complete a $10 trade on that market, and this will trigger your $10 bonus reward. Make sure to monitor how the game goes to see if you want to sell your position at any point, too.

World Cup Futures With ProphetX

Now is also a good time to look at some futures markets for the World Cup as the group stage gets closer to a conclusion:

Championship Winner (Yes/No): France (+380 / -410) Spain (+580 / -650) England (+780 / -840) Argentina (+620 / -650) Portugal (+1050 / -1100)

Golden Boot Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Harry Kane Erling Haaland Cristiano Ronaldo



While the World Cup and MLB matchups we mentioned will get the most attention, you can trade on other sports, like the WNBA, Golf, UFC, Tennis and more. Start up your account now to get in on this offer for today’s loaded slate of games.

Sign Up With ProphetX Promo Code WTOP For New $10 Offer

To get started with this welcome offer, follow the registration steps outlined below: