ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus For France-Sweden, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By registering a new profile with the most recent ProphetX promo code WTOP welcome offer here, you get $20 in bonuses before today’s France vs. Sweden World Cup match and an exciting MLB slate.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Up To $100 In Bonuses

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer $20 In Bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible US States Information Verified June 30, 2026 by WTOP

Understanding The ProphetX Welcome Offer

This exclusive promotion is engineered specifically for new ProphetX customers looking to maximize their initial capital. When you claim this welcome offer, you earn $20 in bonuses when you trade $10 on the platform. Once secured, these bonus funds offer a practical way to bolster your bankroll ahead of the France vs. Sweden World Cup match.

Unlike traditional betting sites, ProphetX operates as a specialized peer-to-peer exchange platform. This means you trade directly against other users rather than a conventional sportsbook. This innovative setup allows users to find highly competitive pricing for major global events like the World Cup. To qualify for this offer, users must be at least 18 years old and physically present in an eligible US state.

Use ProphetX World Cup Promo Today on France vs. Sweden

Outcome Moneyline France Win -340 Draw +520 Sweden Win +1200

Maximize Your ProphetX Edge On Today’s MLB Slate

While the World Cup commands global attention, the baseball diamond offers its own slate of high-value opportunities. New ProphetX customers can also leverage their newly acquired bonus cash on today’s Major League Baseball matchups. Because ProphetX operates as a peer-to-peer exchange platform, savvy baseball fans can actively seek out optimized pricing on the moneyline for these pivotal series:

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

Whether you are backing the favorite or finding data-driven value in the underdog, your 20% purchase match gives you the flexibility to build a winning strategy across both the soccer pitch and the baseball diamond.

Activate The ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the France vs. Sweden matchup requires a precise, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to secure your bonus funds:

Register Your Account: Create a new profile here by entering standard personal information and submitting valid proof of identification to verify your age and location eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up sequence, input the ProphetX promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Finalize your registration and execute a first-time deposit into your account.

Once your initial deposit clears, ProphetX automatically credits your account with a 20% purchase match in the form of bonus cash. These funds are immediately viable on the ProphetX peer-to-peer exchange platform. Remember that your bonus yield is directly proportional to your initial deposit: a $100 deposit yields a $20 bonus, while a $500 deposit maximizes the promotion at the $100 bonus cash cap.