Promoted Troyes sells forward Detourbet to Manchester City

TROYES, France (AP) — Newly promoted French club Troyes sold forward Mathys Detourbet to Premier League giant Manchester City on…

TROYES, France (AP) — Newly promoted French club Troyes sold forward Mathys Detourbet to Premier League giant Manchester City on Saturday.

Troyes announced the transfer on X and on its website without giving financial details. Sports daily L’Equipe said City signed the 19-year-old Frenchman for around 25 million euros ($28.5 million) and he would be loaned to Monaco next season.

Detourbet had been at the club academy since the age of eight. Last season, the left winger scored three times as Troyes won Ligue 2 to rejoin the top flight.

“Troyes is particularly proud to have supported Mathys’ growth both as a player and as a man,” Troyes said. “The whole club warmly thanks him for his commitment and professionalism.”

Troyes is one of 12 clubs totally or partially owned by the City Football Group, which has City as its flagship club.

City was bought in 2008 by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and a member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family. The CFG was formed five years later. ___

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