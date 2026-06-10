Premier League departures: Sancho leaves Man United, Bissouma out at Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho and Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma are among the players being released by…

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho and Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma are among the players being released by their Premier League teams at the end of their contracts.

Sancho joined United from Borussia Dortmund for 85 million euros ($100 million) in 2021 but has been underwhelming, only making 83 appearances during his five years there. He had loan spells in that time at Dortmund, Chelsea and most recently Aston Villa.

United confirmed Wednesday that Brazil midfielder Casemiro and left back Tyrell Malacia were also leaving the team.

Bissouma, a Mali international, moved to Tottenham from Brighton for 25 million pounds ($30.5 million) in 2022 and played 111 times for the London club, including starting the Europa League final win over Man United in 2025.

He has dropped down the pecking order of central midfielders during the past year.

Tottenham, which only survived relegation on the final day of the recently completed season, has given a new contract to defender Ben Davies.

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