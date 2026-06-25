Portland faces Chicago on 4-game road skid

Portland Fire (8-10, 2-5 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (5-12, 1-7 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Fire (8-10, 2-5 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (5-12, 1-7 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland Fire will aim to stop its four-game road slide when the Fire visit Chicago Sky.

The Sky are 2-6 on their home court. Chicago gives up 88.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Fire have gone 2-5 away from home. Portland ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 19.8 assists per game led by Carla Leite averaging 5.6.

Chicago’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Portland gives up. Portland averages 82.0 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 88.2 Chicago allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sky won 101-78 in the last matchup on June 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamilla Cardoso is scoring 13.1 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Sky. Skylar Diggins is averaging 14.6 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Bridget Carleton is averaging 13.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Fire. Megan Gustafson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 2-8, averaging 81.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.9 points per game.

Fire: 3-7, averaging 80.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.7 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out (knee), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee), DiJonai Carrington: out (foot).

Fire: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.