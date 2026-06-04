Portland and Phoenix meet in conference matchup

Phoenix Mercury (3-8, 2-4 Western Conference) at Portland Fire (6-5, 0-1 Western Conference) Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Phoenix Mercury (3-8, 2-4 Western Conference) at Portland Fire (6-5, 0-1 Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury plays Portland Fire for a Western Conference matchup.

Portland hits the court for the 12th game in franchise history. The Fire fell to the Golden State Valkyries 95-77 in their most recent game.

Phoenix went 27-17 overall and 13-11 in Western Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Mercury allowed opponents to score 80.1 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Fire: Karlie Samuelson: day to day (foot).

Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee).

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