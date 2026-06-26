Going to the National Mall for July 4? Expect tighter security, less space and big changes

The National Mall's Fourth of July celebration will feature unprecedented security measures this year as officials designate the event a National Special Security Event. Visitors should expect airport-style screening, a lengthy list of prohibited items, reduced viewing space and major transportation changes before the nation's 250th anniversary fireworks display.

If you’re planning to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary on the National Mall, be prepared for a much different Fourth of July experience than in years past.

For the first time, the Department of Homeland Security has designated the Independence Day celebration on the National Mall as a National Special Security Event, the same security classification used for presidential inaugurations, because President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech during the program.

One of the biggest changes for longtime attendees is what’s no longer allowed. Chairs, coolers, balls and Frisbees are prohibited, along with a lengthy list of other items enforced by the U.S. Secret Service. Aerosols, metal or glass containers, drones, pocketknives, lighters, vapes and even spray sunscreen are banned. Visitors are encouraged to review the approved-items list before heading to the Mall.

A government-issued photo ID is required to pass through airport-style security screening before entering the event.

There also will be significantly less public viewing space than in previous years. The central lawn between the Smithsonian museums is fenced off for the Great American State Fair and the FIFA Fan Zone and the Lincoln Memorial will be closed throughout the day. Those closures eliminate two of the Mall’s largest gathering areas, leaving the Washington Monument grounds as the primary viewing location for the evening fireworks.

All visitors must enter through the security screening area on 14th Street NW, approaching from Constitution Avenue NW or Independence Avenue SW. Security checkpoints open at 8 a.m. With hundreds of thousands of people expected, officials warn that wait times could be lengthy. Metro and rideshare are recommended because parking is limited.

A clear-bag policy will also be in effect. Each visitor may bring one clear bag measuring up to 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a small clutch no larger than 10 inches by 6 inches by 2 inches. There will be no on-site storage for prohibited items.

Heat and humidity are expected throughout the day and air quality is forecast to worsen during the fireworks. Visitors are encouraged to stay hydrated, take breaks and be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion. Pets should be left at home because of the crowds, noise and fireworks.

Road closures will be in effect throughout the day, including major bridge closures. Metro stations closest to the National Mall (Federal Triangle, L’Enfant Plaza, Smithsonian and Federal Center SW) are expected to be the easiest way to access the event. Rideshare pickup areas will be located a short walk from the celebration.

The celebration concludes with what organizers describe as the largest fireworks display in U.S. history. The roughly 40-minute show is scheduled to begin around 10:30 p.m. and will launch from 10 locations across the National Mall and the Potomac River.

For longtime Fourth of July visitors, this year’s celebration will look very different from the days when families spread out with lawn chairs and coolers and turned the National Mall into a daylong picnic before the fireworks.

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