Helping a pet that frets over Fourth of July fireworks

On America's 250th birthday, fireworks displays are likely going to be spectacular — but for many pets, the pyrotechnics are a miserable experience.

On America’s 250th birthday, fireworks displays are likely going to be spectacular — but for many pets, the booms of the pyrotechnics are a miserable experience.

Dr. Janine Calabro, medical director at VEG ER for Pets, said many animals may find the noises from our celebrations stressful. “Dogs are probably the most common pets in which we see some of these problems,” she said.

Behaviors that can be triggered by fireworks vary from trembling to pacing, panting heavily, and looking for a place to hide. Calabro said it may help your dog to be allowed to retreat to a bathroom, quiet space, or even a crate if they’re usually comfortable there.

Often, humans try to reassure their dogs by stroking them and repeating that it’ll be OK, but Calabro said there’s something to watch for with that approach.

“If we’re getting real riled up and upregulated and stressed in the process of trying to calm them down, it may have the opposite effect,” she said.

Owners may be tempted to try gummies, but Calabro advised some caution there. “Some of those over the counter products can also have other things in them like xylitol or other artificial sweeteners that may be toxic to dogs” she said.

The first stop should be a check with your pet’s primary veterinarian.

Strong reactions to noise can be made worse if a dog has an underlying condition, such as musculoskeletal pain or a similar ailment, according to Calabro.

“If they hear a noise and they start and move suddenly” and experience pain due to the underlying condition, they may link the pain to noise and ultimately make their anxiety even worse.

Working with a trainer to desensitize your dog could help, Calabro said.

“I think it’s likely going to be a multi-pronged approach, particularly for pets who really are very fearful and have a very strong, negative reaction to these things,” she said, noting that medications may ultimately make up just one part of the solution.

One added way to help, according to Calabro, is to stick to routines leading up to and during the Fourth of July. “Trying to keep things consistent around the house can be kind of helpful,” she said.

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