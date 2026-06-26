France looks like team to beat and Senegal routs Iraq on Day 16 of the World Cup, in photos

Ousmane Dembélé scored three first-half goals and France cruised past Norway 4-1 to finish comfortably atop its group on Day…

Ousmane Dembélé scored three first-half goals and France cruised past Norway 4-1 to finish comfortably atop its group on Day 16 of the World Cup, with Les Bleus looking like the best team in the tournament. Senegal routed Iraq 5-0 and the blowout could help it move past the group stage. In Thursday’s later games, Spain tries to hold off Uruguay to secure first place in Group H, and Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Iran are fighting to advance.

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