Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 Bonus for World Cup, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take the time to sign up with Polymarket promo code WTOP and unlock $50 in bonuses for the World Cup, MLB or any other sport this weekend. Activate this offer by clicking here.

All it takes is a $20 deposit to unlock this bonus. This generous bonus can be used to back predictions for any of the World Cup matchups, as well as any other tournament match happening this week. With the knockout stage starting on Sunday, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of this Polymarket promo.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Secure $50 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On June 27, 2026

To take advantage of this exclusive promotion, new Polymarket customers simply need to make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once that qualifying deposit is completed, a $50 sign-up bonus will be instantly unlocked and credited to your account. Please note that this promotion is strictly available to first-time users who are 18 or older and physically located in an eligible state.

This $50 bonus provides ultimate flexibility across the upcoming schedule of World Cup matchups. Whether you want to focus your bonus entirely on Argentina taking on Jordan, zero in on the showdown between Austria and Algeria, or spread your predictions across multiple World Cup markets on the schedule, the extra funds allow you to back your preferred outcomes however you see fit.

Furthermore, Polymarket is not limited to international soccer. For those looking ahead to the weekend, prediction markets are already heating up for the full slate of MLB games on Saturday. You can effortlessly split your bonus funds across weekday soccer predictions and weekend baseball forecasts.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo on These Matches

With your $50 bonus unlocked from the Polymarket promo code, you can dive straight into the prediction markets for the World Cup slate. Forecasting soccer offers a unique dynamic compared to other sports, as matches can end in a win for either side or a draw after 90 minutes of regulation play.

Below is a breakdown of the 3-way win probabilities for the upcoming matchups to help you decide how to utilize your bonus funds.

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Jordan vs. Argentina 4.3% 10% 87% Algeria vs. Austria 28% 47% 26%

Getting Started With Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. By following a few simple steps, you can unlock your sign-up bonus and start making predictions on premier international soccer action.

To claim your offer, follow these instructions:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name and email address) and supplying the required proof of identification to verify your eligibility. Enter the Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: Complete the activation by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your new account.

Once activated, your $50 bonus will be ready to use across any of the World Cup matches on the schedule. This provides new users with ultimate flexibility to forecast their game, or games, of choice. Whether you want to back Argentina against Jordan, predict the outcome of Austria versus Algeria, or spread your bonus funds across the entire slate of matchups, your extra funds allow you to get in on the action exactly how you want.