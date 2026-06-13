Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Scores $50 NBA Finals Knicks-Spurs Game 5 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services WTOP. Enter it during registration $50 bonus to your account immediately. No rollover. No waiting period. No fine-print traps. It’s the strongest sign-up offer on the platform right now, and it works across every active prediction market — sports, politics, crypto, entertainment, all of it. The Polymarket promo code is. Enter it during registration here , deposit $20 or more, and Polymarket adds ato your account immediately. No rollover. No waiting period. No fine-print traps. It’s the strongest sign-up offer on the platform right now, and it works across every active prediction market — sports, politics, crypto, entertainment, all of it.

Below I’ll cover how to claim it step by step, what the terms actually say, and — since the NBA Finals are on tonight — where I’m pointing that $50 bonus on Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Bonus Amount $50 sign-up bonus Minimum Deposit $20 Eligible Users New customers only Requirements 18+ and located in the US Valid As Of June 2026

How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Activating the Polymarket promo code takes about four minutes. Five if you’re slow with your ID photo. Here’s the process:

Download the Polymarket app — Available on iOS and Android through your device’s app store. Create your account — Standard registration. Name, email, the usual. Complete identity verification — Upload a valid government-issued ID. This is their KYC step. Enter promo code WTOP — You’ll see the promo code field during sign-up. Type in WTOP. Deposit $20 or more — The $50 bonus credits instantly once your deposit clears.

That’s it. You’re live with full platform access and $50 of bonus funds stacked on top of whatever you deposited.

Does the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Still Work?

Confirmed working as of June 13, 2026. The WTOP code has been active throughout June and continues to deliver the full $50 bonus on qualifying deposits. There are no wagering requirements attached — meaning you can deploy the bonus directly into prediction markets without jumping through hoops first. That’s unusual in this space, and it’s what makes WTOP the strongest current Polymarket sign-up offer.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP — Full Terms

Before you register, here’s the complete picture:

Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP Bonus: $50 credited upon first qualifying deposit

$50 credited upon first qualifying deposit Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 Eligibility: First-time Polymarket users only

First-time Polymarket users only Age Requirement: Must be 18+

Must be 18+ Location: Must be physically present in an eligible US state

Must be physically present in an eligible US state Market Access: Bonus applies to any active prediction market (sports, politics, crypto, entertainment)

Bonus applies to any active prediction market (sports, politics, crypto, entertainment) Wagering Requirements: None

No buried conditions. Your deposit clears, the bonus lands, and you choose where to place it. Clean.

What Is Polymarket? How It Works

Polymarket is a prediction market platform — not a traditional sportsbook. The difference matters. Instead of betting against a house at fixed odds, you’re buying and selling outcome shares priced between $0.01 and $1.00. The share price reflects the market’s collective probability estimate for that outcome.

Example: Buy shares of “Knicks win the NBA Finals” at $0.78. If they win, each share pays $1.00. Your profit: $0.22 per share. If the market moves in your favor before the event resolves, you can sell early and lock in gains without waiting for the final result.

It rewards research, conviction, and timing — not just picking sides. The $50 from the WTOP promo code gives you genuine room to explore multiple markets without overexposing your own bankroll early on.

Best Polymarket Predictions Tonight: Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5

Now for the fun part. The Knicks lead the 2026 NBA Finals 3-1 and travel to San Antonio tonight with a chance to clinch their first championship since 1973. Game 5 tips at 7:30 PM CDT on ABC from Frost Bank Center.

Team Moneyline Spread San Antonio Spurs -195 -5.5 (-106) New York Knicks +162 +5.5 (-114)

San Antonio is a 5.5-point home favorite. That’s defensible for an elimination game on their own floor. But I think the value is firmly on New York’s side — and the numbers aren’t subtle about it.

Why I’m Taking the Knicks

Game 4 produced the largest comeback in NBA Finals history. Down 29 points, the Knicks clawed back to win 107-106 on OG Anunoby’s tip-in with 1.2 seconds left. Jalen Brunson scored 36 points during the rally. That kind of win doesn’t just create momentum — it restructures the entire psychological architecture of a series.

The postseason data tells the same story:

Net Rating: +15.3 — The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per 100 possessions this postseason. San Antonio is at +9.5. That’s a chasm, not a gap.

— The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per 100 possessions this postseason. San Antonio is at +9.5. That’s a chasm, not a gap. Total Rebound Rate: 54.6% — New York is claiming more than half of all available rebounds versus the Spurs’ 52.2%. The physical dominance on the glass has defined this series from the jump.

Layer in the defensive tagging schemes they’ve thrown at Victor Wembanyama — forcing him to grind for every single touch — and you’re looking at a team that seems structurally engineered to close this out tonight. At +162 on the moneyline, that’s where I’d point the $50 Polymarket bonus without much deliberation.

Is the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Worth Using?

Yes, and it’s not particularly close. The WTOP promo code is the strongest current Polymarket sign-up offer: $50 free on a $20 deposit, no rollover requirements, and no restrictions on which markets you can use it in. Whether you’re trading NBA Finals shares tonight, holding for the next major political market, or spreading it across several predictions at once — it’s free equity in your account with no strings attached.

Sign up before tip-off. Put it to work.

Polymarket Promo Code — Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Polymarket promo code?

The current Polymarket promo code is WTOP. It awards new users a $50 bonus after depositing $20 or more during sign-up.

How do I enter a promo code on Polymarket?

During the registration process in the Polymarket app, you’ll see a dedicated promo code field. Type in WTOP before completing your sign-up, then deposit at least $20 to activate the bonus.

Does the Polymarket promo code WTOP have any wagering requirements?

No. The $50 bonus from the WTOP promo code has zero wagering or rollover requirements. You can deploy it into any active prediction market immediately after it credits.

Can I use the Polymarket promo code on sports predictions?

Yes. The WTOP bonus can be used on any active market on Polymarket, including NBA Finals predictions, political outcomes, cryptocurrency forecasts, and entertainment markets.

Is the Polymarket promo code WTOP still active?

Yes — the code is confirmed working as of June 2026 and continues to deliver the full $50 bonus to qualifying new accounts.

What is the minimum deposit for the Polymarket promo code?

The minimum qualifying deposit is $20. Once processed, the $50 bonus credits to your account instantly.