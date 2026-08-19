Lewandowski, Dithejane score goals, Fire beats Orlando City 2-1 for 3rd win in a row

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored on a penalty kick, Puso Dithejane added a goal, and the Chicago Fire…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored on a penalty kick, Puso Dithejane added a goal, and the Chicago Fire beat Orlando City 2-1 on Wednesday in a game delayed about 90 minutes by inclement weather.

The Fire (11-8-2) have won three in a row. Chris Brady had three saves for Chicago.

Lewandowski drew a penalty conceded by Robin Jansson and converted from the spot to cap the scoring in the 68th minute.

Dithejane scored from just inside the top of the box to give the Fire a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute.

David Brekalo redirected a corner kick played in by Antoine Griezmann in the 52nd for Orlando City (6-11-3).

The game was paused in the 44th minute due to lightning in the area.

Orlando is 8-9-8 against the Fire, 5-4-3 at home.

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