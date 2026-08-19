Tristan Muyumba scores for 3rd straight game to help Atlanta United beat Minnesota United 2-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tristan Muyumba scored a goal for the third straight game and Atlanta United beat Minnesota…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tristan Muyumba scored a goal for the third straight game and Atlanta United beat Minnesota United 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (5-12-3) has won back-to-back games following a seven-match winless run.

Minnesota (6-7-7) is winless in nine straight games.

Tomás Jacob opened the scoring for Atlanta in the 37th minute with his second career MLS goal. Jacob was wide open on the right side after a failed clearance, and he settled a deflected shot to send it inside the post.

Muyumba scored the go-ahead goal in the 78th on a counterattack to become the ninth player in club history to score in three straight games.

Minnesota defender Anthony Markanich tied it a 1-all in the 58th. Morris Duggan redirected a cross off the crossbar and Markanich headed it home at the back post.

Up next

Atlanta: Hosts Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

Minnesota: At San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

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