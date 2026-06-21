Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Trade Bonus For Father’s Day World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Polymarket promo code you want right now is WTOP. Punch it in when you sign up here, deposit $20, and Polymarket drops $50 in bonus funds into your account. Simple as that. No strings, no weird wagering requirements. It works on everything, including all the FIFA World Cup 2026 and MLB games Sunday.

What Is the Polymarket Promo Code for June 2026?

The best Polymarket promo code available right now is WTOP. Here’s the full breakdown:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Bonus Amount $50 Minimum Deposit $20 Eligible Users New Polymarket accounts only Age Requirement 18+ Available In Eligible U.S. states Works On All markets — including FIFA World Cup 2026 Verified June 21, 2026

A $50 bonus on a $20 deposit is a 250% ROI. That’s significantly better than what most prediction market platforms offer new users. We checked and WTOP is active and working as of today.

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

This takes about five minutes, maybe less if you have your ID handy:

Download the Polymarket app. It’s on both the App Store and Google Play. Create your account with an email and some basic info. Verify your identity. They need a photo ID. Standard stuff for a regulated platform. Enter promo code WTOP in the promo field during sign-up. Don’t skip this step. Deposit $20 or more and the $50 bonus lands in your account instantly.

Once you’re in, you can throw the bonus at today’s World Cup games or sit on it — totally your call. There’s no countdown timer forcing you to spend it immediately.

World Cup Matches Available on Polymarket Today, June 21, 2026

Four matches are live on Polymarket today. Here are the current probabilities:

Match Time (ET) Venue Home Win Draw Away Win Spain vs. Saudi Arabia 12:00 PM Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA 86.8% 9.6% 3.5% Belgium vs. IR Iran 3:00 PM Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, CA 66.8% 20.8% 12.4% Uruguay vs. Cape Verde 6:00 PM Miami Stadium, Miami, FL 65.0% 22.9% 12.1% New Zealand vs. Egypt 9:00 PM BC Place, Vancouver, Canada 16.9% 24.3% 58.8%

Spain, at least theoretically, should handle Saudi Arabia without drama. Egypt are clear favorites against New Zealand in Vancouver. The two in the middle — Belgium vs. Iran and Uruguay vs. Cape Verde — are where you’ll find the most interesting action, especially if you think a draw or upset is lurking.

Why WTOP Beats Other Polymarket Promo Codes

We’ve tested other Polymarket promo codes floating around, and WTOP consistently comes out on top. Most competing codes either give a smaller bonus, require a larger deposit, or have already expired. A few specific reasons WTOP is the pick:

Highest bonus-to-deposit ratio — $50 on $20 is hard to beat

— $50 on $20 is hard to beat No wagering requirements — use the funds however you want

— use the funds however you want Works on all markets — not limited to specific events

— not limited to specific events No expiration pressure — you don’t have to burn through it in 24 hours

Why WTOP Is the Best Polymarket Promo Code Available

We’ve tested other Polymarket promo codes floating around, and WTOP consistently comes out on top. Most competing codes either give a smaller bonus, require a larger deposit, or have already expired. A few specific reasons WTOP is the pick:

Polymarket Promo Code FAQ

What is the Polymarket promo code?

The Polymarket promo code is WTOP. It gives new users a $50 bonus after a minimum $20 deposit. No restrictions on which markets you can use it on.

No expiration pressure. You don’t have to burn through it in 24 hours

If you see other Polymarket promo codes advertised elsewhere, they’re probably outdated or offer less value. WTOP is the one that’s actually verified and working in June 2026.

Yes, it is verified working as of June 21, 2026. It’s active for all new sign-ups in eligible states.

Can I use the Polymarket promo code on World Cup 2026 bets?

Yep. The bonus from the WTOP promo code is completely unrestricted. Use it on World Cup match outcomes, group stage futures, or literally any other market on Polymarket.

Is there a Polymarket promo code for existing users?

Unfortunately no, WTOP is only for new accounts. If you’re already on the platform, poke around the app for any active boosts or limited-time promotions they’re running during the World Cup.

How long does it take to get the Polymarket bonus?

It’s instant. The moment your $20+ deposit processes, the $50 bonus appears in your balance and you can start placing predictions right away.

What exactly is Polymarket?

Polymarket is a prediction market. Think of it like a stock exchange, but instead of trading company shares, you’re buying and selling positions on whether real-world events will happen. Will Spain win their World Cup group? Will a certain candidate win an election? You buy “yes” or “no” shares, and they pay out if you’re right. It’s gained a ton of traction during the 2026 World Cup.