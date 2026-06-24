Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Sign-Up Bonus for Early World Cup Trades

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Dive into the two World Cup games starting at 3 p.m. ET with a $50 bonus in hand with the Polymarket promo code WTOP. Start creating your profile with this link here.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for World Cup Bonus Wednesday

The World Cup slate starts at 3 p.m. ET with two matches on the schedule between Colombia-Congo and Switzerland-Canada. Use this Polymarket welcome offer in time for these matches, with the table below outlining the offer:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 24th, 2026

Offer Overview

This exclusive promotion is strictly available for new Polymarket customers looking to enhance their sports prediction experience and take advantage of market inefficiencies. By signing up, new users can unlock a guaranteed $50 sign-up bonus to use on the platform. To qualify for this reward, it does stand to reason that you must be 18 years of age or older, located in an eligible Polymarket state, and complete an initial deposit of at least $20 into your newly created account.

Once your $50 bonus is unlocked, you will enjoy complete flexibility to apply it to any of the multiple FIFA World Cup games on today’s schedule. This means you can spread your bonus across the day’s international action, whether you want to back Canada against Switzerland or take a position on the clash between Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina. No matter which teams you are analyzing this round, this offer ensures you are well-equipped to trade on the action.

Use Polymarket World Cup Bonus Today on These Matches

It is never too early to look at the board and map out your official predictions. You can apply your welcome bonus to any of today’s FIFA World Cup fixtures. Below is a breakdown of all the matchups on today’s slate, detailing the likelihood of a home win, an away win, or a draw for each game in percentages. We’ve seen time and time again that understanding these odds is the secret to uncovering a smart longshot.

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Colombia vs Congo DR 62.8% 23.3% 13.9% Switzerland vs Canada 40.1% 30.8% 29.1%

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your $50 sign-up bonus is a quick and straightforward process. To get started and lock in those futures prices, new users will need to download the Polymarket app to their preferred mobile device. From there, create and register your new account by entering standard personal information and providing valid proof of identification to verify your eligibility.

During the sign-up process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP. Once your account is fully set up and approved, make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially activate the offer.

After your initial deposit is processed, your $50 bonus will be credited to your account. Once activated, this bonus can be used across any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the schedule today or throughout this round. This provides new users with complete flexibility to trade on their game—or games—of choice as the international tournament action unfolds.