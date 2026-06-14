Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for UFC Freedom 250 Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New Polymarket customers have the perfect opportunity to jump in using the Polymarket promo code WTOP. Sign up here and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit.

What Is the Polymarket Promo Code for UFC Freedom 250?

With the fights being pushed back Sunday night due to poor weather, there is an extended runway to grab this sign up offer and lock in your trades. The current Polymarket promo code is WTOP, which gives new customers a $50 sign-up bonus after making a minimum deposit of $20. This offer is available for use on all FIFA World Cup 2026 prediction markets, including today’s June 14 matches.

Detail Info Promo Code WTOP Bonus Amount $50 Minimum Deposit $20 Eligibility New users, 18+, present in the US Valid Markets All FIFA World Cup 2026 matches

How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Follow these five steps to claim your $50 bonus and start making predictions on today’s World Cup matches:

Download the Polymarket app on your mobile device. Create a new account with your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify your identity by submitting valid identification documents. Enter promo code WTOP when prompted during the registration process. Deposit at least $20 to activate the $50 bonus instantly.

Once credited, your bonus funds can be used on any UFC Freedom 250 market—ranging all the way through to the main event.

What Can You Use the Polymarket $50 Bonus On?

Your $50 sign-up bonus offers complete flexibility. You can use it on:

UFC Freedom250 — including UFC events and other sports available on Polymarket

Upcoming FIFA World Cup Matches (June 15)

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s schedule, here are the Round 1 probabilities for June 15 fixtures:

Match Home Win Draw Away Win Sweden vs. Tunisia 49.9% 28.0% 22.1% Spain vs. Cape Verde 87.5% 8.8% 3.7% Belgium vs. Egypt 58.2% 24.6% 17.1% Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay 12.3% 21.5% 66.2% IR Iran vs. New Zealand 52.0% 27.7% 20.3%

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Polymarket promo code for UFC Freedom 250?

The Polymarket promo code is WTOP. It provides a $50 sign-up bonus for new customers who deposit at least $20.

How much bonus do you get with code WTOP on Polymarket?

New users receive a $50 bonus after making a minimum first deposit of $20.

Can I use the Polymarket bonus on World Cup matches?

Yes. The $50 bonus can be applied to any prediction market on Polymarket, including all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches scheduled for June 14 and beyond.

Who is Favored in the Main Event?

Right now, as of June 14 at 8:50 p.m. ET, Justin Gaethje has a 22% win probability (a trade of $100 on him would net $330 in profit). Meanwhile, those taking Ilia Topuria at a 78% win probability to would have to risk a $405 trade to net a $100 profit.