Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus For Norway-Sengal, World Cup, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up a new profile using the most recent Polymarket promo code WTOP here, you will have the ability to unlock $50 in bonuses in time for today’s highly anticipated Norway vs. Senegal World Cup match and more.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP For $50 Bonus

Before locking in your predictions for the upcoming Norway vs. Senegal World Cup matchup, review the essential details of the exclusive welcome offer below:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Confirmed June 22nd, 2026

Offer Overview

If you are a new Polymarket customer aiming to extract maximum value from the upcoming FIFA World Cup clash between Norway and Senegal, this exclusive welcome offer establishes a strong foundation. The mechanics are straightforward: by utilizing the current promotion, eligible new users secure a $50 sign-up bonus to deploy on this matchup or any other active market on the platform.

To successfully unlock the $50 bonus, the terms dictate a precise requirement—you must complete an initial account deposit of at least $20. The moment you complete that transaction and your deposit is processed, you will receive your $50 bonus reward from this offer. Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly limited to new Polymarket customers. From a compliance standpoint, all participants must be 18 years of age or older and physically located within an eligible US state at the time of sign-up to claim the bonus funds.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today on Norway vs. Senegal

Outcome Probability (%) Norway 45% Draw 28% Senegal 29%

These probabilities paint Norway as a firm favorite coming into today’s match. Each team has played one match so far. Norway, one of the stronger teams on paper in this year’s tournament, won its first match 4-1 against Iraq. Meanwhile, Senegal fell in its first game against France by the score of 3-1. For Norway, this is an important match for their bid to come out ahead of France at the top of Group I.

Steps To Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Norway vs. Senegal FIFA World Cup match requires following a specific, step-by-step procedure. Follow the instructions below to efficiently secure your $50 sign-up bonus:

Register Your Account: Create your new account here by entering standard personal information, including your full name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification (Legal name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email address, etc.) to verify your account and confirm that you meet the platform’s eligibility criteria. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time account deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the promotion.

Once your initial deposit clears the system, your $50 bonus will be credited to your account. You can then navigate directly to the FIFA World Cup markets, utilizing your newly acquired bonus funds to back your analytical predictions for the upcoming clash between Norway and Senegal.