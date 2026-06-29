Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Netherlands-Morocco World Cup Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile with the Polymarket promo code WTOP offer here, then get a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $20 before today’s Netherlands-Morocco World Cup match and more.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Bonus Offer

Before placing your market predictions on the upcoming knockout clash between Germany and Paraguay, it is crucial to review the baseline mechanics of this welcome offer. Here are the essential details you need to know to claim your bonus:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Offer Verified On June 29th, 2026

Offer Overview

New Polymarket customers can capitalize on an efficient welcome offer that unlocks a $50 sign-up bonus. To trigger this reward and realize its expected value, users simply need to create a new account and execute an initial deposit of at least $20. Once your qualifying deposit settles into your account, the $50 bonus is credited to your balance, providing you with additional leverage to use on the upcoming FIFA World Cup matchup between Germany and Paraguay.

To ensure eligibility for this promotion, you must meet a few strict parameters. This offer is exclusively reserved for new Polymarket customers only. Additionally, users must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to successfully claim the bonus and execute their World Cup market predictions.

Polymarket World Cup Promo On Germany vs. Paraguay

Analyzing the early implied probabilities provides a clear look at how the market projects this matchup to unfold. With Polymarket, you can trade on the three-way outcomes, which are determined at the regulation. Or you can trade on either team to advance, whether it be in regulation or extra time. The current three-way probabilities are listed below:

Outcome Probability (%) Germany (Home) 73% Draw 19% Paraguay (Away) 10%

Diversify Your Portfolio: Today’s MLB Games

For traders looking to allocate capital beyond the soccer pitch, today’s Major League Baseball schedule presents several high-leverage opportunities. Applying advanced metrics to these matchups is a proven recipe for success. You can project outcomes and find value on the diamond in the following games today:

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

What is the Polymarket promo code for June 2026?

The Polymarket promo code for June 2026 is WTOP. Entering this code during registration unlocks a $50 sign-up bonus for new customers who deposit at least $20.

How much is the Polymarket sign-up bonus?

The Polymarket sign-up bonus is $50. New users receive this bonus after entering promo code WTOP and completing a first deposit of $20 or more.

What is the minimum deposit to activate the Polymarket promo code?

The minimum deposit to activate the Polymarket promo code WTOP is $20. Once this deposit clears, the $50 bonus is automatically credited to your account.

How do I claim the Polymarket welcome bonus?

To claim the Polymarket welcome bonus: (1) download the Polymarket app, (2) create a new account, (3) enter promo code WTOP during registration, and (4) deposit at least $20. The $50 bonus is credited immediately after the deposit processes.

Can I use the Polymarket promo code on the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Yes. The $50 bonus from Polymarket promo code WTOP can be used on any 2026 FIFA World Cup match, including the Germany vs Paraguay Round of 16 game on June 29, 2026.

Who is favored to win Germany vs Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup?

Germany is heavily favored. Pre-match implied probabilities as of June 29, 2026, project Germany at a 71.2% win probability, a draw at 18.1%, and a Paraguay win at 10.7%.

When is Germany vs Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup?

Germany vs Paraguay is scheduled for June 29, 2026, as part of the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 knockout stage.

Who is eligible for the Polymarket promo code WTOP?

Eligibility is limited to new Polymarket customers who are at least 18 years old and physically located in a U.S. state where Polymarket is legally available.

Can I use the Polymarket bonus on MLB games?

Yes. The $50 bonus from promo code WTOP is not restricted to soccer. It can be applied to any market on the Polymarket platform, including MLB games, other World Cup fixtures, and additional sporting events.

Is Polymarket legal in the United States?

Polymarket is legal and available in select U.S. states. Users must be physically located in an eligible state to create an account, deposit funds, and place trades. Check the Polymarket app for the current list of supported states.

How does Polymarket work for World Cup matches?

Polymarket allows users to buy shares in event outcomes—such as “Germany wins,” “Draw,” or “Paraguay wins”—with prices reflecting real-time implied probabilities. If your selected outcome occurs, each share pays out at full value.