Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for for Portugal-Uzbekistan, World Cup Trades

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The Polymarket promo code WTOP provides all new users with a $50 bonus to use on the World Cup today, including a 1 p.m. match featuring Portugal. Use this link here to get started.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $50 Sign-Up Bonus Tuesday

Claiming your welcome offer for the upcoming Portugal vs. Uzbekistan matchup is simple. Review the table below for the essential details regarding the Polymarket sign-up promotion before mapping out your predictions:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 23rd, 2026

Offer Overview

New Polymarket customers have a fantastic opportunity to boost their capital ahead of the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup clash between Portugal and Uzbekistan. We put a lot of stock in maximizing early market leverage, and by taking advantage of the latest promotional offer, first-time users can claim a guaranteed $50 sign-up bonus to use on this premier international matchup.

To unlock this value-driven offer, simply create your account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once your qualifying deposit is processed, the $50 bonus will be credited to your account. Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers, and all participants must be 18 or older and physically located within an eligible state where Polymarket operates.

Use Polymarket World Cup Bonus Today on Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

Before allocating your $50 sign-up bonus, it does stand to reason to look at the current market outlook for this World Cup matchup. While traditional moneyline prices are pending release, the early probability metrics heavily favor the European side over the underdog.

Outcome Probability (%) Portugal 85.8% Draw 10.0% Uzbekistan 4.2%

Probability data is accurate as of June 23, 2026, at 7:09 AM ET.

We’ve seen time and time again that international tournaments can produce wild swings, but finding true market value means interpreting the percentages correctly. While the 4.2% probability on Uzbekistan makes them an intriguing longshot, the implied 85.8% probability on Portugal accurately reflects their overwhelming talent advantage.

This bonus can be used on any World Cup match today, which includes this Portugal-Uzbekistan matchup and also the England matchup at 4 p.m. ET that should be a fun one.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get your trades in before Portugal takes on Uzbekistan? Activating your Polymarket welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to set up your account and lock in your $50 sign-up bonus:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the official Polymarket app. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Submit a valid proof of identification to secure your account and verify your eligibility. Apply the Promo Code: Enter the promo code WTOP when prompted during the registration process to ensure your new account is linked to this specific value offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit clears, your $50 bonus will be activated and credited to your account, giving you extra funds to make predictions on the world’s biggest soccer stage.