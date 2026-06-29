Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus for Netherlands-Morocco

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using Polymarket promo code WTOP, new players can secure a $50 sign-up bonus for Netherlands vs. Morocco after making an initial deposit of at least $20. Click here to get in on the action.

This straightforward welcome offer provides an excellent entry point into the prediction markets for this crucial playoff matchup, allowing users to leverage their bonus funds across any World Cup matches taking place this week as the tournament intensifies. Polymarket also has options in other sports like MLB, along with politics, culture, crypto and more.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Delivers $50 Deposit Bonus

Before making your predictions on the upcoming Netherlands vs Morocco matchup, make sure you have all the essential details to claim your welcome bonus. Here is exactly what you need to know about the current Polymarket sign-up offer:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On June 29, 2026

This latest promotion offers a practical way to engage with the upcoming World Cup clash between the Netherlands and Morocco. Specifically tailored for new Polymarket customers, the promo code unlocks a $50 sign-up bonus. This provides an immediate opportunity to build your initial account balance and enter the prediction markets on this high-stakes Round of 32 matchup, whether you are backing the Netherlands to advance or anticipating a strong performance from Morocco.

To qualify for the $50 sign-up bonus, you must be a completely new user. The bonus funds are successfully unlocked only after you make an initial deposit of at least $20 into your account. Additionally, all participants must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible state where Polymarket operates.

World Cup Round of 32: Netherlands vs. Morocco

Before placing your predictions, it is helpful to evaluate the pre-match probabilities for this Round of 32 clash. Below is a breakdown of the match outcomes based on the latest available prediction market data. Morocco and the Netherlands are currently ranked sixth and seventh in the FIFA rankings. Even with that in mind, the Dutch are favored to win this matchup.

Outcome Probability (%) Netherlands (Win) 42% Draw 32% Morocco (Win) 28%

Please note: Any draw predictions will convert as a win if the game is tied at the end of regulation.

How to Redeem Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the FIFA World Cup clash between the Netherlands and Morocco is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure you receive your $50 sign-up bonus, follow these exact steps:

Create an Account: Click on any of the links on this page to begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to set up your profile securely. Verify Your Identity: As part of standard registration requirements, you must provide proof of identification to verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Finally, execute a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your account.

Once your initial deposit is processed, your $50 bonus will be activated and ready to use on the Netherlands vs Morocco matchup or any other prediction markets available on Polymarket.