Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Sign-Up Bonus for South Africa-Canada, MLB Trades

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Dive into a fun Sunday across the South Africa vs. Canada game and a bunch of MLB action using this link here, which claims the Polymarket promo code WTOP for a $50 bonus.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for South Africa vs. Canada Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 28th, 2026

Offer Overview

Breaking down this promotion is a straightforward process designed exclusively for new Polymarket customers. By registering a first-time account and making a qualifying initial deposit of at least $20, you will automatically unlock a $50 sign-up bonus. I always look for ways to gain an edge, and this bonus capital provides an excellent starting point for new users looking to trade shares on prediction markets, especially with high-stakes fixtures like the upcoming FIFA World Cup Round of 32 matchup featuring South Africa vs. Canada on the board.

Before we dive into the markets for this South Africa and Canada showdown, we need to ensure you meet the platform’s qualification requirements. This promotional offer mandates that users must be 18+ and physically located within an eligible Polymarket state to participate. Because this offer is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers, anyone with a pre-existing account will not be eligible to claim the $50 sign-up bonus.

Use Polymarket For South Africa vs. Canada Today

As we prepare to put your Polymarket sign-up bonus to use on this FIFA World Cup Round of 32 matchup, it is essential to review the pre-match projections. Looking at the markets, the implied probabilities offer a clear look at the expected outcome between South Africa and Canada.

Since soccer matches can end in a tie after regular time, our prediction markets feature three primary results: a home team win, a draw, or an away team win. Here is how the market currently views the percentages:

Outcome Probability (%) South Africa Win 17.9% Draw 26.5% Canada Win 55.6%

How to Sign Up With the the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to join me and get your shares locked in before South Africa and Canada take the pitch? Claiming your $50 sign-up bonus is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to activate the latest promotional offer:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the official Polymarket app to your mobile device. Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to set up your new profile. Verify Your Identity: As part of the standard onboarding process, submit a valid proof of identification to verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration steps, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is fully registered and verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $20.

After completing these steps and funding your account, your $50 sign-up bonus will be automatically activated and ready to use on prediction markets for the upcoming South Africa vs. Canada fixture or any other FIFA World Cup action.