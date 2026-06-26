Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for France vs. Norway, World Cup, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new profile with the Polymarket promo code WTOP here and unlock $50 in bonuses in time for today’s loaded World Cup and MLB slates.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Trading Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified On June 26th, 2026

Securing this Polymarket promo code provides a clear mathematical advantage for your bankroll. New Polymarket customers receive a $50 sign-up bonus unlocked immediately after an initial deposit of at least $20. This bonus can be strategically applied to any of the multiple World Cup games on the schedule, giving users immediate flexibility across the day’s matches. To qualify, users must be first-time players, 18 years of age or older, and physically located in an eligible state where Polymarket operates.

Polymarket World Cup Promo For Friday Matches

A good approach to trading the today’s fixtures starts with understanding baseline expectations. The following table details the 3-way implied win probabilities for all upcoming World Cup matches on the slate:

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Norway vs France 19% 21% 61% Senegal vs Iraq 80% 15% 7% Uruguay vs Spain 13% 23% 66% Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia 36% 30% 36% New Zealand vs Belgium 6% 12% 84% Egypt vs IR Iran 40% 37% 25%

Analyzing Additional Action: Today’s MLB Games

While the FIFA World Cup commands the attention of the international soccer market, traders can also locate distinct value in domestic baseball. Today’s MLB slate features three high-profile divisional series:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Assessing advanced metrics will be critical for isolating positive expected value in these specific MLB matchups. Make sure you survey the full slate of games to find the greatest value for your initial trades. Your $50 in bonuses are equally applicable to these markets as they are to the World Cup.

Steps To Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your $50 welcome bonus is a structured and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to claim the offer and integrate it into your betting strategy for Round 3:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to securely verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP when prompted during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Activate the offer by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your newly created account.

Once your account is successfully activated and funded, the $50 bonus will be credited to your balance. You can then distribute this bonus capital across any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the schedule today or throughout the current round.

This offer provides the ultimate flexibility to deploy your bankroll strategically. Whether your data models point toward backing France against Norway, projecting the outcome of Saudi Arabia taking on Cape Verde, or finding an edge in the clash between Spain and Uruguay, your Polymarket bonus ensures your portfolio is optimized for kickoff.