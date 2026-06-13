Police investigate possible theft of England gear at World Cup, 2 people in custody

Two people were detained by police investigating the possible theft of equipment from England’s World Cup soccer team in Kansas…

Two people were detained by police investigating the possible theft of equipment from England’s World Cup soccer team in Kansas City, Missouri.

The England team was due to arrive at its training base at Swope Soccer Village on Saturday after completing its pre-tournament preparations in Florida.

Its logistics team arrived ahead of the players to set up the camp where it will be based for the World Cup, the with Kansas City police department saying items were missing from a team vehicle.

The English Football Association confirmed to The Associated Press the possible theft but said it could not provide more information because it was a police matter.

Police said the incident occurred Friday night.

“We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening,” police said in a statement to The AP.

“Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation.”

It was reported on Saturday that some equipment had been recovered, but police did not confirm that.

England starts its World Cup campaign against Croatia in Group L at Dallas Stadium on Wednesday.

England is scheduled to have its first open practice later Saturday at Swope Soccer Village, though heavy thunderstorms are threatening to wash out the session that is open to members of the community.

Kansas City is an ideal base because of its central location, meaning the England team would largely be spared coast-to-coast flights during the tournament. Defending champion Argentina is also based in Kansas City, which has spent more than $650 million on soccer infrastructure over the past 15 years, according to Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/fifa-world-cup

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