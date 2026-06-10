Phoenix visits Dallas after Thomas’ 22-point game

Phoenix Mercury (4-9, 3-5 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (7-4, 3-2 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Phoenix Mercury (4-9, 3-5 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (7-4, 3-2 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury visits the Dallas Wings after Alyssa Thomas scored 22 points in the Mercury’s 87-81 loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

The Wings are 3-2 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas leads the Western Conference with 12.1 fast break points.

The Mercury’s record in Western Conference action is 3-5. Phoenix is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Dallas is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Phoenix allows to opponents. Phoenix averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Dallas allows.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.7 points and 5.8 assists for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 14.9 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mercury. Jovana Nogic is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 6-4, averaging 86.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 79.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Odyssey Sims: day to day (ankle), Awak Kuier: out (wrist).

Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.