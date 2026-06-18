Phillips’ maiden test century leads priceless morning for New Zealand at The Oval

LONDON (AP) — Glenn Phillips’ maiden test century led a priceless second morning for New Zealand against England at The…

LONDON (AP) — Glenn Phillips’ maiden test century led a priceless second morning for New Zealand against England at The Oval on Thursday.

New Zealand was bowled for 391 after resuming on 291-7 and Phillips was the last man out for an even 100 on a warm, sunny morning.

The Black Caps would have thought 350 a bonus with their tail exposed and the new ball imminent.

But England’s own valid hopes of quickly cleaning up the tail were undermined by overdoing the short balls and not having its most potent weapon, Jofra Archer. His eight overs in a row of venom bowled at the end of Wednesday were exhilarating but probably also taxing in his first test since December.

England’s leading striker didn’t appear until close to lunch, the 19th over of the morning. He collected New Zealand’s ninth wicket and the innings was over moments later.

In three overs before lunch, England made 15 without loss.

Archer’s duel with Phillips on Wednesday night was the highlight of the first day. Archer’s barrage of bouncers landed Phillips frequently on his back, along with blows on a finger and two on the shoulder.

But by the time Archer reappeared on Thursday, Phillips was on 97. Maybe fittingly, Phillips hit two runs and a single off Archer to reach his first test hundred. Archer gave Phillips a congratulatory tap on the back.

Thanks to England’s misplaced short-ball tactic, Phillips and tailender Kyle Jamieson cashed in.

They scored 74 runs together in the 12 overs in the first hour and New Zealand flew past 350.

Jamieson was dropped on 15 by Ben Duckett looking into the sun with his sunglasses on his cap, and New Zealand’s tallest ever cricketer at 2.07 meters (6-foot-8) was tonked twice on his helmet.

From 6 overnight, Jamieson hit six more boundaries, a couple of them exquisite cover drives. He was out for 41 off 48 balls, his highest test score in six years. He was bowled by part-time spinner Jacob Bethell, who took a team-leading three wickets.

Jamieson’s exit ended an entertaining partnership with Phillips of 87 from 96 balls.

Phillips had resumed on 49 and brought up 50 off the day’s second delivery with a top edge over the wicketkeeper. Without Archer to duck at, Phillips punished the wayward balls of Sonny Baker and Josh Tongue.

Bethell’s spin was hailed after just five overs of the new ball.

Phillips passed his previous highest test score of 87 against Bangladesh in 2023 and comfortably racked up his hundred off 133 balls with 18 boundaries, following two centuries each in one-day internationals and Twenty20s.

Then Matt Henry fell to Archer and Phillips holed out to deep midwicket.

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