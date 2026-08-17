Western & Southern Open Results

Monday At Lindner Family Tennis Center Cincinnati Purse: $9,415,725 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Monday from Western &…

Monday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $9,415,725

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Monday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, and Luciano Darderi, Italy, def. Lorenzo Musetti and Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Barbora Krejcikova, Czechia, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Cristina Bucsa (4), Spain, 6-3, 1-6, 10-4.

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