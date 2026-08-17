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Western & Southern Open Results

The Associated Press

August 17, 2026, 12:57 PM

Monday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $9,415,725

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Monday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, and Luciano Darderi, Italy, def. Lorenzo Musetti and Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Barbora Krejcikova, Czechia, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Cristina Bucsa (4), Spain, 6-3, 1-6, 10-4.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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