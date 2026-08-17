Western & Southern Open Results

Monday
At Lindner Family Tennis Center
Cincinnati
Purse: $9,415,725
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Monday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Round of 32
Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, and Luciano Darderi, Italy, def. Lorenzo Musetti and Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 7-5, 7-6 (4).
Women’s Doubles
Round of 32
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Barbora Krejcikova, Czechia, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Cristina Bucsa (4), Spain, 6-3, 1-6, 10-4.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.