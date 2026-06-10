Phillies OF Adolis García leaves game because of pulled muscle in right shoulder

TORONTO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Adolis García left Wednesday night’s game at the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh…

TORONTO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Adolis García left Wednesday night’s game at the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning after making consecutive throws to home plate on sacrifice flies.

Steward Berroa came on for García, who was diagnosed with a pulled muscle in his right shoulder.

“We’ll probably get some imaging tomorrow, find out the true severity of it,” manager Don Mattingly said. “Hope for the best and see what happens.”

García entered play Wednesday with four outs above average, third most among MLB right fielders. His four outfield assists are tied for sixth in baseball.

“He’s been a weapon for us out there in right field,” Mattingly said. “He’s been amazing out there.”

García went 0 for 3 with a walk before departing. He’s batting .195 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs this season.

He signed a $10 million, one-year contract with the Phillies last December.

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