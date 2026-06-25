Panthers acquire gritty winger Garnet Hathaway in a trade with the Flyers

The Florida Panthers ensured they would not lose any of their grit with A.J. Greer expected to depart in free…

The Florida Panthers ensured they would not lose any of their grit with A.J. Greer expected to depart in free agency by acquiring Garnet Hathaway from the Philadelphia Flyers in a trade Thursday.

Florida sent a fifth-round pick in the draft Saturday and a fourth-rounder next year to Philadelphia for the 34-year-old winger. Hathaway has one season left on his contract at a salary cap hit of $2.4 million.

Hathaway joins the Panthers fresh off them trading for Brady Tkachuk to united him with brother Matthew after missing the playoffs following back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2024 and ’25.

Greer played a key depth role on the second of those title runs. Now 29, he could be a coveted addition when he hits the open market Wednesday.

The Washington Capitals made another move during their busy week, sending pending restricted free agent forward Hendrix Lapierre to rival Pittsburgh. The Penguins traded a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder for the 24-year-old who never fully realized his potential with the team that drafted him and may benefit from a change of scenery.

Washington subtracted after adding two potential difference-makers in trades for Jordan Kyrou and Alex Tuch.

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