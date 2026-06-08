Padres host the Reds in first of 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (31-33, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (33-31, third in the NL West) San Diego;…

Cincinnati Reds (31-33, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (33-31, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (4-3, 4.06 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Padres: Walker Buehler (3-3, 4.53 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -142, Reds +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday to open a three-game series.

San Diego is 33-31 overall and 17-18 at home. The Padres are 19-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cincinnati has a 15-17 record in road games and a 31-33 record overall. The Reds have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .395.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with a .273 batting average, and has eight doubles, a triple, a home run, 25 walks and 19 RBIs. Jackson Merrill is 9 for 37 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

JJ Bleday has eight doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Reds. Matt McLain is 6 for 31 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .194 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Reds: 2-8, .233 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Elly De La Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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