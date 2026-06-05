Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Score $50 Bonus for Spurs vs. Knicks Game 2 Tonight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By redeeming Novig promo code WTOP50 and making a $5 purchase on the NBA Finals, users receive $50 in Novig coins which can be used to make upcoming predictions. Click here to start the registration process.

This $50 bonus can be immediately applied to this specific NBA matchup, as well as any upcoming NHL or MLB game on the schedule this week. The San Antonio Spurs have their backs against the wall after dropping Game 1 to the New York Knicks. Novig will provide players with a ton of different ways to get in on the action this weekend.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for NBA Finals

Before the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks tip off their postseason matchup, here is everything you need to know about the current welcome bonus. Use the table below for a quick overview of the offer details before locking in your predictions:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 5, 2026

The current Novig promo code, WTOP50, provides an excellent opportunity for eligible sports fans to jump into the action with a generous welcome offer. Exclusively available for new Novig users, this promotion allows you to secure $50 in Novig coins simply by registering and making a $5 spend on the platform. These bonus coins can be used to make predictions across the upcoming sports schedule, giving new players a clear advantage as they explore the app.

Once your new account is active and your $5 spend is completed, you can immediately apply your $50 in Novig coins toward the highly anticipated matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks.

Spurs vs. Knicks Game 2 Preview, Odds

If you are looking to put your Novig promo to work for this postseason clash, here are the current market projections for the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks:

Team Spread Total (O/U) San Antonio Spurs (SAS) -5.5 Over 214.5 New York Knicks (NYK) +5.5 Under 214.5

Market Focus: Knicks +5.5 Taking the points with New York offers a strong statistical foundation. The Knicks come into this game riding a flawless 5-0 against-the-spread record over their last five contests. A 5.5-point cushion for a New York team executing efficiently down the stretch provides a logical entry point for your prediction portfolio.

Market Focus: Over 214.5 If you are evaluating the total, the Over is strongly backed by San Antonio’s recent postseason history. The Over has hit in 10 of the Spurs’ last 13 playoff games. While New York has seen the Over hit in just one of their last seven games as an underdog, San Antonio’s offensive pacing and home-court scoring trends make the Over 214.5 a compelling option for your predictions.

Getting Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. To ensure you do not miss out on this offer, follow these steps to get your account ready before tip-off: