Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Sign-Up Bonus for Sunday MLB + World Cup Trades

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Sign up with the Novig promo code WTOP50 to receive a $50 bonus to use on all trades today for the MLB and World Cup. Use this link here to get started.







Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for MLB, World Cup Trading Bonus

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 21st, 2026

It does stand to reason that taking advantage of this Novig promo code is a lucrative opportunity exclusively for new Novig users. By simply creating an account and making a minimum $5 purchase within the platform, first-time players will automatically receive $50 in Novig coins. This welcome bonus is the ideal way to build your balance and get involved in the action without requiring a massive initial commitment.

Once you have secured your $50 in Novig coins, you can apply them across the upcoming sports schedule. Whether you want to scout futures prices for the next NBA matchup or dive into today’s interleague baseball contests, this promo gives you the flexibility you need. You can use your newly acquired Novig coins on intriguing matchups like the St. Louis Cardinals visiting the Kansas City Royals, or the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Chicago Cubs.

How to Use Your Novig Bonus Offer Today

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) MIL @ ATL MIL +111 / ATL -132 8.5 (O -121 / U +100) STL @ KC STL -125 / KC +105 9.0 (O -114 / U -106) TOR @ CHC TOR -123 / CHC +103 6.5 (O -118 / U -102)

If you’re looking for the sharpest trades on today’s slate to utilize your promo, we put a lot of stock in the low 6.5-run total between the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs. With Chicago probable pitcher Shota Imanaga squaring off against Toronto’s Dylan Cease, runs will be at a premium. The Cubs’ pitching staff sports an overall 4.28 ERA, but their bullpen holds a solid 3.822 mark against the odds. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays counter with an impressive 8.938 K/9 overall strikeout rate. Making a prediction on the under (-102) presents excellent value.

Down in Atlanta, the Braves are -132 favorites against the Milwaukee Brewers behind probable starter Bryce Elder. The Braves lean heavily on an elite bullpen that boasts a dominant 2.904 ERA and an overall staff WHIP of just 1.19. However, the Brewers bring their own heat with probable starter Robert Gasser and a staff generating an eye-popping 9.889 K/9. With Milwaukee’s lineup slugging an overall .732 OPS and Atlanta’s at .740, taking the Brewers as +111 road underdogs is exactly the kind of longshot value we hunt for in the moneyline market.

Finally, the Cardinals (-125) hit the road to face the Royals (+105). Dustin May is the probable starter for St. Louis against Kansas City’s Stephen Kolek. The Cardinals come in with a lineup that has driven in 325 runs compared to Kansas City’s 308. St. Louis’s offense also draws walks effectively (240 free passes), potentially giving them the baserunners needed to justify a road moneyline trade.

How to Sign Up With the Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to lock in your predictions? Activating your bonus is a simple process. Just follow these steps to secure your Novig welcome offer: