Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 NBA Bonus for Knicks-Spurs Game 2 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By activating Novig promo code WTOP50, new players can spend $5 to get $50 in Novig Coins for Knicks-Spurs. Click here to start signing up.

By making a $5 purchase within the platform, users receive these coins to navigate upcoming prediction markets for this specific NBA matchup, as well as the Stanley Cup Final or MLB games on the schedule this week. Novig will raise the bar for sports fans ahead of this busy weekend.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Bonus Last Verified On June 5, 2026

New users looking to maximize their initial entry can use the Novig promo code WTOP to secure a substantial welcome bonus just in time for the highly anticipated Knicks and Spurs game. Strictly available for new Novig users, this introductory offer activates automatically once you register an account and make a qualifying $5 spend on the platform.

These bonus Novig coins provide a pragmatic way to explore the app’s diverse prediction markets with added value. Whether you want to back the Knicks on the road or side with the home-court Spurs, this “spend $5, get $50” promotion gives you the flexibility to make your selections count. Additionally, because these coins are fully applicable toward predictions across the active NHL and MLB schedules, users have a wide variety of daily markets to evaluate and target throughout the week.

NBA Finals Preview: Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2

If you are looking to put your Novig NBA promo to work, this postseason matchup provides some excellent, data-backed market angles. Here is a look at the current projections for the game:

Team Point Spread Market Total Points Market New York Knicks +5.5 Over 214.5 San Antonio Spurs -5.5 Under 214.5

Despite being road underdogs, the New York Knicks have been an elite team to back recently. New York enters the matchup in flawless form, riding a 5-0 recent stretch against the spread. More importantly, the Knicks have won 12 games in a row. Projecting the Knicks to cover the +5.5 spread represents one of the strongest data-backed options available on the board.

The game’s total points projection is set at 214.5, and a key trend points toward a lower-scoring affair: high totals have hit in just one of the Spurs’ last six home games against top 10 scoring defenses. With both teams profiling as strong defensive units capable of limiting second-chance points, targeting the Under 214.5 is a highly logical prediction to pair with a Knicks spread selection.

How to Redeem Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to finalize your Knicks or Spurs predictions? Claiming your welcome offer requires a simple, structured process. Follow these exact steps to get started and activate your bonus:

Register: Create and register a new account by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and verified. Apply the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit using your preferred payment method. Make Your Predictions: Navigate to the NBA markets and spend at least $5 in the app on the Knicks vs. Spurs matchup or any other eligible market.

Once you have completed these steps, your account will be fully activated, and you will be properly positioned to enjoy the rest of the NBA postseason.