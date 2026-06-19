Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for USA-Australia, World Cup, MLB Trades

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The Novig promo code WTOP50 provides all new users who sign up here with a $50 bonus to use on trades Friday on the MLB and World Cup.







Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for $50 Bonus Friday

Before you lock in your predictions for the upcoming slate, make sure you have all the details for this exclusive signup bonus. Here is a quick breakdown of the promotion available:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 19th, 2026

New users signing up for Novig can take advantage of a highly accessible welcome offer to instantly boost their starting balance. By simply creating a new account and making a minimum $5 spend on the platform, eligible first-time customers will automatically receive $50 in Novig coins. This promotion is strictly reserved for new Novig users, ensuring that anyone making their first foray into the platform is greeted with a significant value add.

Once your initial $5 purchase is completed, your $50 in Novig coins will be credited and ready to use across the upcoming sports schedule. We’ve seen time and time again that having early capital is key, so you can immediately put those bonus coins to work on tonight’s premier MLB matchups. Whether you want to back the Brewers or trade on the clash between the Cardinals and Royals, the value is there for the taking.

How to Use Your Novig Bonus Today

Whether you are looking to back a favorite or find value in a high-scoring matchup, today’s slate offers some intriguing angles for your portfolio. Here are the odds for today’s games:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) MIL @ ATL MIL -186 / ATL +154 7.5 (O -115 / U -105) STL @ KC STL -125 / KC +105 9 (O -118 / U -102)

With Jacob Misiorowski taking the mound for Milwaukee, the Brewers are solid favorites against the Braves. We put a lot of stock in pitching metrics, and Misiorowski is backed by a formidable Brewers starting rotation that boasts a combined 3.391 ERA. This stingy pitching should pose a significant challenge for Atlanta’s lineup, even with their respectable .254 team batting average. On the other side, Martín Pérez starts for a Braves pitching staff carrying a slightly higher 3.727 starter ERA. It does stand to reason that trusting the Brewers on the moneyline offers a strong, data-backed angle here for your trades.

In the other matchup, the Cardinals face off against Kansas City’s Seth Lugo, with Michael McGreevy on the mound for St. Louis. The total is set at 9 runs, and projecting the over looks to be the favorable position. The Royals’ pitching staff has struggled to keep runs off the board, holding a 4.484 overall ERA, while St. Louis comes in with a 4.186 team ERA. Furthermore, both offenses have proven they can get on base consistently; the Cardinals have recorded a .325 on-base percentage this season, with the Royals right behind them at a .320 OBP. A higher-scoring affair seems highly probable, providing great value for an over prediction.

How to Redeem the Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to lock in your positions on today’s MLB action? Activating this offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your promotion and start trading:

Download the App: First, download the Novig app to your mobile device. Create an Account: Open the app and register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: You will need to provide proof of identification to ensure a safe, secure, and regulated experience. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP50 when prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit. Make Your Predictions: Finally, spend at least $5 in the app on today’s games or any other available market to activate the offer.

Once you have completed these steps, your account will be fully activated and ready to take advantage of all the value on the board.