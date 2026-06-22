Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Norway-Senegal, World Cup, MLB Trades

Dive into a loaded Monday of World Cup and MLB action with the Novig promo code WTOP50, and use this link here to receive a $50 bonus for these games.
Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for World Cup, MLB Bonus
With exciting matchups on the schedule, there is no better time to get in on the action and hunt for market inefficiencies. Review the details below for a quick summary of the current Novig sign-up bonus:
|Novig Promo Code
|WTOP50
|New Novig User Offer
|Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Date Last Verified
|June 22nd, 2026
It does stand to reason that smart sports traders are always seeking an edge. The Novig promo code provides exactly that, instantly boosting your capital. This exclusive welcome bonus is strictly eligible for new Novig users who want to make data-informed predictions. By simply making a $5 spend on the platform, new customers will automatically receive $50 in Novig coins to use on the upcoming sports schedule.
These bonus coins offer incredible flexibility, allowing you to confidently build a portfolio of predictions right from the start. Whether you plan to analyze the New York Yankees taking on the Detroit Tigers, the Chicago Cubs visiting the New York Mets, or want to save your coins for all the World Cup action this week, this promo ensures you have plenty of ammunition to exploit the odds.
How to Use Your Novig Bonus Today
|Matchup
|Moneyline
|Total (O/U)
|NYY @ DET
|NYY -133 / DET +112
|8.5 (O -104 / U -116)
|PHI @ WSH
|PHI -103 / WSH -116
|10 (O -110 / U -110)
|CHC @ NYM
|CHC -120 / NYM +100
|8.5 (O -115 / U -105)
If you’re looking for the most favorable spots to utilize your Novig promo, we put a lot of stock in the New York Yankees (-133) presenting solid moneyline value against the Detroit Tigers. Finding value means looking at the underlying metrics: Gerrit Cole fronts a New York rotation boasting a stellar 3.259 ERA and an impressive 8.978 K/9. Opposing him is Framber Valdez, whose Detroit starting staff holds a 3.794 ERA. Backing the 46-30 Yankees against the 33-44 Tigers makes for a statistically sound prediction.
Another spot where the market might be mispriced is the Chicago Cubs (-120) over the New York Mets (+100). The pitching matchup features Shota Imanaga for Chicago and Kodai Senga for New York. The Mets’ starters have struggled to consistently limit damage, sitting at a 4.742 ERA. This provides a highly favorable spot for a Cubs lineup that has slugged 90 home runs and 118 doubles. With Chicago sitting at 40-37 and the Mets at 34-43, predicting the road favorites is a smart trade.
Finally, for those seeking situational value, consider predicting the Under 10 (-110) in the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals matchup. While Philadelphia hasn’t announced a starter to match up against Washington’s Foster Griffin, both bullpens have the tools to suppress scoring late. Philadelphia’s relievers hold a sturdy 3.886 ERA with a heavy-swing-and-miss 9.83 K/9 rate. On the other side, Washington’s bullpen has successfully locked down 23 saves this year.
How to Redeem the Novig Promo Code WTOP50
Ready to get started and use your bonus on today’s MLB slate? Getting set up is a quick and simple process, ensuring you can get your predictions in without delay. Follow these steps to claim your offer:
- Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Novig app.
- Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process by providing your standard personal information.
- Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is fully verified and secure.
- Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to use the promo code WTOP50 when registering to lock in your exclusive bonus.
- Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit using one of the available secure payment methods.
- Make Your First Prediction: Finally, spend at least $5 in the app on any market—whether you are making a trade on the Yankees’ moneyline or the Phillies-Nationals under—to activate your offer.