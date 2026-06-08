Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Go all in on the NBA Finals with Novig promo code WTOP50 and turn a $5 spend on Knicks-Spurs into $50 in Novig Coins. Start the registration process by clicking here.

This generous bonus applies directly to the approaching NBA Finals matchup, but users can also utilize their coins across the broader sports landscape, including any NHL or MLB games taking place this week. Novig will have a variety of options for sports fans.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Delivers $50 in Novig Coins

Before finalizing your picks for this high-stakes postseason matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, make sure you have the exact details needed to claim your welcome bonus. Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the latest Novig offer:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 8, 2026

For sports fans looking to elevate their prediction experience, the latest Novig promo code provides a highly accessible entry point. Exclusive to new Novig users, this sign-up promotion allows you to jumpstart your account by securing $50 in Novig coins. Unlocking this welcome bonus requires only a simple registration and a qualifying $5 spend within the platform.

Once your Novig coins are credited, they are immediately available to forecast outcomes on the upcoming sports schedule. Whether you are backing the San Antonio Spurs or the New York Knicks in their highly anticipated NBA clash, or pivoting to the ice and diamond for incoming NHL and MLB action, this offer gives you the perfect mechanism to engage with the markets using minimal upfront investment.

Knicks vs. Spurs Preview

Team Spread Total Points Moneyline San Antonio Spurs +1.5 (+100) Over 216.5 (+102) +114 New York Knicks -1.5 (-109) Under 216.5 (-106) -115

The Knicks enter the contest executing at a high level on their home floor, securing victories in their last five home games. They have also been highly reliable in margin predictions, covering expectations in nine of their last 10 games.

Conversely, the Spurs have demonstrated impressive resilience away from home. San Antonio has won its last four road games following a loss. For users looking at total points markets, the scoring output has exceeded expectations in each of the Spurs’ last four road games as an underdog, as well as in their last four road games against top-tier scoring defenses. The trends flip when examining the Knicks, however; high-scoring totals have only materialized in one of New York’s last six home games against elite scoring defenses.

Monitor the Novig platform as market lines finalize, and apply these contextual trends to build a data-driven prediction strategy for the postseason.

How to Activate Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to engage the prediction markets for the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup? Claiming your promotional offer requires just a few straightforward steps before tip-off: