Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for World Cup, U.S. Open, MLB Trades

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into a fun Saturday of MLB and World Cup games with a bonus in hand when you redeem the Novig promo code WTOP50 for a $50 bonus. Get started here.







Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for $50 in Novig Coins

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 20th, 2026

If you are a new user looking to build your bankroll with smart trades, there is no better time than today. By utilizing the latest Novig promo code, strictly eligible new customers can unlock an exclusive welcome offer: simply spend $5 on the app, and you will automatically receive $50 in Novig coins to use across the upcoming sports schedule.

While specific odds and matchups for the upcoming NBA schedule might fluctuate, you can immediately put your newly acquired Novig coins to work on today’s premier baseball slate. Your $50 bonus is fully applicable for marquee showdowns, whether you want to back the Atlanta Braves (46-27) as they host the Milwaukee Brewers (45-27), or you prefer to target the Philadelphia Phillies (40-35) taking on the New York Mets (34-41).

How to Use Your Novig Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) NYM @ PHI NYM +150 / PHI -180 7.5 (O -110 / U -109) MIL @ ATL MIL +112 / ATL -133 7.5 (O -111 / U -109)

This matchup features two of the most dominant pitching staffs in baseball, making the Under a high-value trade. The Braves enter the contest with a stellar 3.394 team ERA and will hand the ball to veteran Chris Sale. Atlanta’s bullpen is arguably even more intimidating, boasting a microscopic 2.905 ERA. On the other side, Kyle Harrison starts for a Brewers team that counters with a 3.431 overall ERA and an elite 9.874 K/9 strikeout rate. With both teams leaning heavily on run prevention, it does stand to reason that we will see a tightly contested, low-scoring duel.

The Phillies (40-35) are solid home favorites against the struggling Mets (34-41), and there is clear value in backing Philadelphia. Cristopher Sánchez takes the mound for the Phillies, supported by a pitching staff that racks up 9.481 strikeouts per nine innings. Meanwhile, the Mets will rely on Freddy Peralta to keep things close. Although New York’s pitching staff holds a respectable 3.918 ERA, their offense has failed to generate consistent run support, hitting just .233 overall on the year. We’ve seen time and time again that a balanced attack is tough to overcome; Philadelphia’s offensive stability makes them a reliable prediction to secure the victory outright.

How to Activate the Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Getting started and claiming your bonus is a seamless process. Follow these straightforward steps to jump into the action and secure your longshot predictions: