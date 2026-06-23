Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for Phillies-Nationals, MLB + World Cup Games

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Sign up using the Novig promo code WTOP50 (get started here) and take home a $50 bonus to use on all MLB and World Cup games today.







Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for $50 Bonus Tuesday

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 23rd, 2026

This exclusive Novig promo code is strictly available for new Novig users who are looking to establish a strong position in the prediction market. By registering your first account and completing a minimal $5 spend, eligible customers automatically secure $50 in Novig coins. It is never too early to look at the upcoming sports schedule, and this welcome bonus gives you the flexibility to explore a wide variety of prediction markets with minimal upfront risk.

We put a lot of stock in finding situational value, and you can deploy your newly acquired $50 in Novig coins across the board. Dive straight into tonight’s MLB action by making predictions on the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the Washington Nationals, or target the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Cincinnati Reds. Furthermore, if you spot a market inefficiency on the hardwood, your bonus balance is fully eligible for the selected NBA matchup or any other major sporting event this week.

How to Use Your Novig Promo Today

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) PHI @ WSH PHI -165 / WSH +139 8.5 (O -118 / U -103) MIL @ CIN MIL -120 / CIN +100 9.5 (O -117 / U -103) CHC @ NYM CHC -101 / NYM -119 8.5 (O -101 / U -120)

If you are looking to put your promo to work, tonight’s slate offers some highly intriguing angles to trade based on starting pitching metrics and the odds.

We put a lot of stock in run-prevention, and with Jesús Luzardo taking the mound for the Phillies against Zack Littell and the Nationals, the -165 moneyline for Philadelphia is a sharp starting point. The Phillies boast a reliable pitching staff holding a 4.063 team ERA, giving them a distinct upper hand. Meanwhile, Washington’s staff has struggled to a 4.591 overall ERA, making a prediction on the Over of 8.5 runs (-118) an appealing secondary play.

When looking for value, the Brewers present an excellent opportunity as Brandon Sproat faces Nick Lodolo and the Reds. Milwaukee has been highly efficient at the plate, hitting .254 as a team with a .728 OPS. Priced at -120 on the moneyline, Milwaukee offers undeniable value given their lineup’s clear edge over a Cincinnati offense hitting just .227 overall.

Finally, the matchup between the Cubs and the Mets features Edward Cabrera squaring off against Kodai Senga. With New York positioned as slight home favorites (-119), a prediction on the Under 8.5 runs (-120) could be the strongest play of the night. The Mets’ pitching staff excels at generating swing-and-miss, logging an elite 9.109 K/9 alongside a 4.076 ERA. Chicago’s arms have also held their own with a 4.28 team ERA, setting the stage for a tight, low-scoring pitchers’ duel.

How to Activate the Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Getting your account set up before tonight’s Eastern Time first pitch is a highly straightforward process. Just follow these steps to secure your position:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Novig app. Create Your Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure and verify your new account. Apply the Code: Enter the promo code WTOP50 when registering to ensure you qualify for the offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit using one of the approved payment methods. Make Your Prediction: Spend at least $5 in the app. You can use this initial $5 trade to back the Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals, or any other team on tonight’s slate.

Once you complete these steps, you will be fully activated and ready to capitalize on all the analytical prediction markets Novig has to offer.