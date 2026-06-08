Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for NBA Finals Game 3 Predictions

Take advantage of Novig promo code WTOP50 before Game 3 of the NBA Finals and spend $5 to win $50 in Novig Coins. Start the registration process by clicking here.
This bonus provides immediate value for the upcoming Spurs and Knicks game, and it extends across the broader sports landscape, allowing you to explore prediction markets for any NHL or MLB matchup this week. Novig will help players hit the ground running with this unique offer.
Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Delivers $50 in Novig Coins
|Novig Promo Code
|WTOP50
|New User Offer
|Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|June 8, 2026
For sports fans looking to get in on the action for the upcoming clash between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, the latest Novig promo code presents a fantastic opportunity. By simply signing up and spending just $5 on the platform, you will unlock $50 in Novig coins to use on the upcoming sports schedule.
Keep in mind that this promotional offer is exclusively available to brand-new Novig users. Once your account is funded and you meet the initial $5 requirement, you can instantly apply your $50 bonus in Novig coins to make predictions on this highly anticipated matchup between the Spurs and Knicks, or explore other markets across the busy sporting calendar. Whether you are tracking basketball trends, analyzing the latest NHL matchups on the ice, or preparing for MLB action on the diamond, this welcome bonus offers excellent flexibility for all major sports.
Knicks vs. Spurs Game 3 Preview
While specific player markets and scoring projections are continually updating for this matchup, you can still prepare to use your Novig NBA promo by examining the current probabilities:
|Team
|Spread
|Total Points
|Moneyline
|San Antonio Spurs
|+2.5 (-112)
|Over 216.5 (+105)
|+116
|New York Knicks
|-2.5 (+111)
|Under 216.5 (-109)
|-117
Recent historical trends provide a clear roadmap for where the value might lie in Game 3:
- Knicks Dominance: New York has been operating at an elite level recently, going an impressive 9-1 against the spread over their last 10 games. They have also protected their home floor flawlessly, winning their last five consecutive home games. Backing the Knicks in various prediction markets makes logical sense given their current form.
- San Antonio Scoring Trends: If you are looking to predict total points, San Antonio leans heavily toward high-scoring affairs on the road. High-scoring outcomes have hit in each of the Spurs’ last four road games as an underdog, as well as in their last four road games against top-tier scoring defenses.
- Statistical Advantages: New York has been suffocating opponents with high-level defensive efficiency while controlling possession on both ends of the floor. The Spurs also bring strong offensive metrics to the table, setting the stage for a highly competitive and fast-paced battle.
How to Activate Novig Promo Code WTOP50
Ready to get started? Claiming your offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to unlock your bonus ahead of the game:
- Create Your Account: Open the app and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to set up your profile.
- Verify Your Identity: As with all regulated platforms, you must provide proof of identification to ensure a secure environment.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration or deposit process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP50 to activate the offer.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit.
- Make a Prediction: Finally, spend a minimum of $5 in the app to fully qualify for your promotional benefits and receive your Novig coins.