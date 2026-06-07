Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for MLB, WNBA, PGA Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By claiming Novig promo code WTOP50, new customers can spend $5 on NBA Finals Game 3, MLB, PGA or WNBA contests this week unlock $50 in Novig Coins. Click here to begin signing up.

By making a $5 purchase within the platform, users will receive $50 in Novig coins, which can then be used to make upcoming predictions. This generous welcome bonus provides excellent value for the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final or MLB.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins

Before making your predictions for the game, here is a quick overview of the latest promotional offer available to new users:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 7, 2026

If you are a new user looking to get in on the action for the upcoming matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, the latest Novig promo code offers a highly accessible starting point. By simply registering as a first-time customer and spending $5 on the platform, you will unlock $50 in Novig coins. These coins can then be deployed to make predictions across the upcoming sports schedule, including this highly anticipated NBA postseason clash.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly eligible for new Novig users. Once your initial $5 spend is completed, your $50 in Novig coins will be credited to your account, giving you plenty of firepower to back either the Spurs or the Knicks when they take the floor.

NBA Finals Prediction Preview

When diving into the prediction markets on Novig, you can formulate a winning strategy by examining recent team trends and performance metrics. While specific prediction lines for the spread and over/under totals naturally fluctuate, analyzing situational trends offers strong direction for both sides across major NBA markets:

Knicks Against-the-Spread (ATS) Dominance: New York has been a highly consistent performer recently, going 9-1 (.900) against the spread over their last 10 games. They have also defended their home court flawlessly, winning their last five home games.

New York has been a highly consistent performer recently, going 9-1 (.900) against the spread over their last 10 games. They have also defended their home court flawlessly, winning their last five home games. Spurs Total Trends: San Antonio has seen the “over” hit in each of their last four road games as an underdog, as well as in their last four road matchups against top-10 scoring defenses.

San Antonio has seen the “over” hit in each of their last four road games as an underdog, as well as in their last four road matchups against top-10 scoring defenses. Knicks Total Trends: Contrasting San Antonio’s trend, the “over” has only hit in one of New York’s last six home games against top-10 scoring defenses, setting up an intriguing clash of styles for those navigating the totals market.

Contrasting San Antonio’s trend, the “over” has only hit in one of New York’s last six home games against top-10 scoring defenses, setting up an intriguing clash of styles for those navigating the totals market. Spurs Road Resilience: San Antonio has shown excellent bounce-back ability, winning their last four road games following a loss.

If you are looking beyond the hardwood, your Novig coins are also fully applicable to Sunday’s MLB games. With a full slate of baseball action on the horizon, the MLB prediction markets offer an excellent secondary avenue for utilizing your welcome bonus and putting your sports knowledge to the test.

How to Get Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Getting started with Novig and claiming your promotional offer in time for the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus: