Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for MLB, Stanley Cup Game 4 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can secure $50 in Novig Coins by signing up with Novig promo code WTOP50 and spending $5 on any MLB game this week. Click here to begin the registration process.

This is the perfect time to sign up and take advantage of this offer. Anyone who registers with Novig will have the chance to start making predictions on everything from the NBA Finals and MLB to the Stanley Cup Final and tennis.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins

Before diving into the diamond action, take a moment to review the details of this exclusive welcome bonus. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Novig offer:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 9, 2026

The latest Novig promo code provides an excellent opportunity strictly for new Novig users to bolster their account balance. By registering and making a simple $5 spend on the platform, eligible new customers will be rewarded with $50 in Novig coins. This welcome bonus is designed to give you plenty of capital to use across the upcoming sports schedule. Whether you are looking to predict the outcome of a highly anticipated NBA or NHL playoff game, or you are diving into the busy baseball slate, this offer maximizes your initial platform entry.

Best Options for Tuesday’s MLB Games

If you are looking to put your Novig promo to work on the June 9, 2026 slate, here is a snapshot of the top matchups and run totals available in the prediction markets:

Matchup Total Runs (O/U) Market NYY @ CLE O/U 8.5 LAD @ PIT O/U 8.0 STL @ NYM O/U 8.0

Los Angeles Dodgers To Win The Dodgers present fantastic value in the winner prediction market as they face Paul Skenes and the Pirates. Los Angeles will counter with Eric Lauer, supported by a starting rotation that boasts a dominant 2.90 ERA on the season. Offensively, the Dodgers bring a loaded lineup with a .784 team OPS, which should provide plenty of run support to outpace Pittsburgh’s bats.

New York Yankees To Win Backing the Yankees against the Guardians is another compelling spot. New York sends ace Gerrit Cole to the mound to duel Cleveland’s Slade Cecconi. The Yankees’ starters have been excellent, compiling a 3.14 ERA, while their lineup continues to rake, carrying a .764 OPS with 211 extra-base hits. The Guardians’ offense, hitting just .230 as a team with a .688 OPS, may struggle to keep up in this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Mets: Under 8.0 Runs Expect a pitcher’s duel between St. Louis’s Dustin May and New York’s Freddy Peralta. The Mets have struggled at the plate overall, dragging a modest .661 team OPS and .230 batting average into this contest. With both starting staffs capable of deep runs, predicting the Under in the total runs market is a highly intriguing play.

How to Redeem Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to get started and make your picks on the upcoming MLB slate? Claiming your sign-up bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Just follow these simple steps to activate your offer:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification to securely verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP50 to lock in your exclusive offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit using your preferred payment method. Place Your First Prediction: Spend at least $5 in the app on any market, like one of the premier MLB matchups or an upcoming NBA or NHL game, to fully activate your promotion.

Once you have completed these steps, your promotional benefits will be applied to your account, giving you the perfect jumpstart for your baseball prediction action.