Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for MLB Games, World Cup Thursday

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Dive into all MLB and World Cup games today with the Novig promo code WTOP50 to receive a $50 bonus. Use this link here to get started.







Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for MLB, World Cup Bonus

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 18th, 2026

For eligible new Novig users, the current promotion offers a fantastic way to build a starting bankroll. It goes without saying that getting $50 in Novig coins after just a $5 spend gives you incredible flexibility across the upcoming sports schedule. Whether you are locking in predictions for tonight’s compelling MLB showdown between the Mets and Phillies or looking ahead to find an edge on the next major NBA matchup, this exclusive welcome offer is strictly available for first-time users looking to explore everything the platform has to offer.

How to Use Your Novig Bonus Tonight

Looking to put your promo to work? We put a lot of stock in finding the right numbers before taking a position. Here are the odds for today’s MLB slate:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) NYM @ PHI PHI -125 / NYM +105 9.5 (O -104 / U -115) CHW @ NYY NYY -158 / CHW +132 9.5 (O -110 / U -109) SF @ ATL ATL -145 / SF +121 8.0 (O -111 / U -109)

If you are looking for the best spots to maximize your value today, the New York Yankees moneyline (-158) stands out. Ryan Weathers (#40) takes the mound for New York, backed by a dominant starting rotation boasting a collective 3.304 ERA and a 1.1367 WHIP. They face Sean Burke (#59) and a Chicago White Sox starting unit that has struggled to a 4.615 ERA. Furthermore, New York’s lineup is making exceptional contact, sporting a robust .775 overall OPS. It does stand to reason that the Yankees hold significant market value here.

Another strong play for your trades is the Atlanta Braves moneyline (-145). Martín Pérez (#33) gets the nod for Atlanta, representing a starting staff with a solid 3.727 ERA and an 8.619 K/9 rate. Conversely, Landen Roupp (#65) leads a San Francisco Giants rotation carrying a higher 4.668 ERA and a 1.3703 WHIP. We’ve seen time and time again that pitching depth dictates the market, giving the Braves a distinct analytical edge on the mound.

For the Mets-Phillies clash, consider targeting the Over 9.5 runs (-104). Aaron Nola (#27) will start for Philadelphia, whose rotation holds a 4.232 ERA, while Sean Manaea (#59) pitches for New York, backed by a starting unit yielding a 4.487 ERA. With both starting staffs showing slight vulnerabilities, we could see plenty of run production in tonight’s divisional showdown.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: How to Sign Up

Ready to get started and put your MLB predictions to the test? Activating your Novig offer is a simple and straightforward process. Just follow these steps to claim your promotion: