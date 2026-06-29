Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for Brazil vs. Japan, World Cup Trades

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Sign up with the Novig promo code WTOP50 to receive a $50 bonus to use on the World Cup today, including a fun matchup between Brazil vs. Japan. Use this link here to start creating your account.







Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for Brazil-Japan, World Cup Bonus

Before diving into the upcoming matchup between Brazil and Japan, here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about the current welcome offer:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 29th, 2026

New users looking to make predictions on the upcoming matchup between Brazil and Japan can take advantage of an exclusive opportunity with Novig. This special welcome offer is strictly available for new Novig users who are making their first foray into the platform’s unique prediction ecosystem.

To capitalize on this promotion, eligible users simply need to make a qualifying initial spend of just $5 on the app. In return, Novig will credit your account with $50 in Novig coins. Whether you want to use those coins to trade on the showdown between Brazil and Japan or save them to explore the rest of the upcoming World Cup schedule, this bonus provides an excellent jumpstart for new accounts.

Brazil vs. Japan Match Preview

Based on the current win probability outlook, Brazil enters as the clear favorite, while Japan profiles as the underdog with a smaller—but still meaningful—chance to pull off the result.

Team Winning Probability Brazil 73% Japan 27%

Brazil’s 73% winning probability suggests they are expected to control the match and are the stronger side on paper. For users looking for a more straightforward prediction angle, Brazil to win is the clear favorite based on the current projection.

Japan, meanwhile, carries a 27% winning probability, making them the underdog. While that indicates a tougher path to victory, it also means Japan may appeal to users looking for a higher-risk prediction with potentially greater upside if they can outperform expectations.

Use Novig to place your favorite predictions for this game tonight, while also being able to look into all World Cup and MLB games today.

How to Activate the Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to get in on the action for the upcoming Brazil vs. Japan matchup? Claiming your welcome offer is a simple process. Follow these quick steps to get started: