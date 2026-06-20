Nia Coffey scores 22 points as 1st-place Lynx overcome slow start to beat Valkyries 81-75

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nia Coffey scored 22 points, Courtney Williams had 21 points, a season-best 12 rebounds and five…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nia Coffey scored 22 points, Courtney Williams had 21 points, a season-best 12 rebounds and five assists, and the WNBA-leading Minnesota Lynx snapped Golden State’s four-game winning streak with an 81-75 victory over the Valkyries on Friday night.

After Cecilia Zandalasini made a 3-pointer following a Golden State timeout, Olivia Miles made two free throws for the Lynx (13-3), then blocked Zandalasin’s 3-point attempt moments later.

Zandalasini scored a career-high 23 points and Gabby Williams had 15 points and eight rebounds for Golden State (10-6).

Miles’ three-point play with 6:56 left put Minnesota ahead 71-64 then Gabby Williams made a 3-pointer with 6:06 to go as the teams traded baskets down the stretch.

The Lynx were outrebounded 50-47 but scored 12 points off Golden State’s 14 turnovers.

Coffey shot 7 for 11 with three 3s and also grabbed five rebounds to lead the Lynx, who also beat the Valkyries by single digits 87-84 on June 4 in Minneapolis.

Kayla McBride added 17 points while Natasha Howard had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Minnesota before fouling out late.

Up next

Lynx: Host Washington on Sunday.

Valkyries: At Las Vegas on Sunday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.