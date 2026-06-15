NHL to investigate Mike Babcock’s resignation from Columbus in 2023, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL is beginning an investigation into Mike Babcock’s resignation as coach of the Columbus Blue…

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL is beginning an investigation into Mike Babcock’s resignation as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets in September 2023 before he coached a game for them, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the investigation is being done privately. All coaching hires are subject to league approval.

The Players’ Association requested the investigation last week after word emerged that the Edmonton Oilers were interested in hiring Babcock. The league wanted to wait until after the Stanley Cup Final ended before delving into it, and that happened Sunday with Carolina defeating Vegas for the title.

Babcock resigned from the Blue Jackets less than three months after taking the job. At the time, Babcock’s requests for personal photos from players in an attempt to get to know them drew criticism as an invasion of privacy.

The union reviewed the situation, but the NHL dropped its planned investigation of the situation when Babcock stepped down.

Babcock, who turned 63 on April 29, has not coached a game in the league since being fired by Toronto 23 games into the 2019-20 season. He coached Detroit to the Stanley Cup in 2008, reached the final with the Red Wings in ’09 and Anaheim in ’03, and helped Canada win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 2010 and ’14.

Once considered one of the best in the profession, former players have spoken out about Babcock’s old-school tendencies that some say can be considered bullying.

A report surfaced after the Maple Leafs fired Babcock that he had asked a player to share his ranking of teammates from hardest- to least-hardest working and then shared that with the rest of the group. Former Red Wings player Johan Franzen told a Swedish outlet that Babcock was the worst person he had ever met and said at one point he was terrified to go to the rink.

The Oilers are looking for a replacement for Kris Knoblauch after firing him following their first-round playoff exit, despite back-to-back trips to the final before that. They asked Vegas for permission to speak to recently fired coach Bruce Cassidy, but the Golden Knights rejected that request because he remains under contract through next season.

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