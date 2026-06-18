Neymar ruled out of Brazil’s second match at the World Cup because of a calf injury

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil’s second World Cup match because of a lingering calf…

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil’s second World Cup match because of a lingering calf injury.

The Brazilian soccer confederation said Thursday that Neymar wasn’t going to travel with the rest of the squad for Friday’s match against Haiti in Philadelphia.

“He will remain in New Jersey to optimize the final phase of his recovery process,” the confederation said in a statement.

The Brazilian confederation said the 34-year-old Santos player will continue his recovery at the facilities of the team’s hotel.

Neymar was back on the training field for the first time on Tuesday, doing physical conditioning exercises. He rejoined his teammates for parts of the session on Wednesday, being applauded by them after getting on the field.

Neymar has yet to practice in fuller sessions with the rest of the team since reporting to Brazil’s squad while nursing an injured right leg.

Looking to play in his fourth World Cup, Neymar had undergone tests on his right calf on Monday to determine the progress of the injury that he sustained while playing with Santos on May 17.

The five-time World Cup champions began their tournament with a 1-1 draw against Morocco on Saturday in Group C.

There was widespread debate in Brazil over whether Neymar, whose first World Cup was on home soil in 2014, should have been called up for the tournament by coach Carlo Ancelotti.

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